The Katsina State Government has linked a former aide of Governor Dikko Radda to an alleged kidnapping syndicate.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Katsina State Ministry of Information and Culture identified the suspect as Nura Garwa, who previously served as Senior Special Assistant on Community Development.

The government said Mr Garwa had earlier been suspended from the position over allegations of diverting empowerment materials meant for distribution to communities in Batsari Local Government Area under the state’s Community Development Programme.

He had also shown interest in contesting for a seat in the Katsina State House of Assembly.

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The disclosure follows the arrest of suspects in the abduction of an eight-year-old boy in Katsina metropolis.

On 13 May, the boy was kidnapped while returning from an Islamic school. The abductors demanded ₦50 million ransom and later collected ₦17 million after negotiations.

On 23 May, operatives of the Katsina State Police Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit arrested six suspects, including Mr Garwa, whom police described as the mastermind and a neighbour to the victim’s family. One other suspect, identified as Abdul, remains at large.

Police recovered ₦7.5 million (part of the ransom), a Peugeot 307 vehicle, and a Boxer motorcycle as exhibits.

Governor Radda described the development as unfortunate, especially given that it involved a former public office holder with political ambition.

“The activities of the gang are unfortunate, particularly because they involve a high-profile individual who had even contested for a seat in the State House of Assembly,” the governor said.

He commended the police and other security agencies for their commitment to tackling insecurity and called on residents to report suspicious activities.

Background

Katsina State is among several North-west states grappling with persistent banditry and kidnapping for ransom. Authorities have intensified security operations in recent times.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigations, police said.

The government statement was signed by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Zango, while Abubakar Aliyu, police public relations officer, signed the police statement.