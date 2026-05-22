The Ogun State Government has concluded plans to forward a bill to the State House of Assembly aimed at strengthening legal measures and prescribing stiffer penalties against vandals of public infrastructure across the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this while hosting the Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Mr Deolu Ijose, at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor expressed concern over the rising cases of vandalism of electricity infrastructure, describing the trend as a major setback to economic growth and service delivery in the state.

According to Governor Abiodun, the activities of vandals have continued to undermine efforts aimed at improving electricity supply, lamenting that several public assets, including streetlights installed along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway from the Interchange, had been destroyed.

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He described the destruction of electricity facilities as economic sabotage and a form of energy theft that should attract severe legal consequences, warning that anyone caught engaging in such acts would face the full weight of the law.

“Yes, we know that vandalisation is an issue. When we constructed the Sagamu-Abeokuta Road, we installed streetlights along the entire 42-kilometre stretch. Within one and a half years, every one of those streetlights had been stolen.

“They first started by stealing the cables — cutting them, tying them to vehicles and pulling them out — before moving on to the fittings.

“One day, while returning from Lagos, I noticed that after driving for about a kilometre, there was no single light pole again. From cables to fittings and eventually the poles themselves, the destruction continued. After a while, you could drive five kilometres without seeing a single light pole.

“Vandalisation is a serious issue, and I believe we must now put stronger legislation in place. I have spoken with the Attorney General on the need for stricter laws and stiffer penalties that will serve as a deterrent because this is economic sabotage. We cannot continue to give light punishments to people destroying critical social infrastructure,” he said.

The governor noted that the proposed legislation, being championed through the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, would provide a stronger legal framework for prosecuting offenders and deterring further destruction of critical infrastructure.

Governor Abiodun also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving electricity supply through strategic partnerships aimed at tackling the persistent challenge of unstable power across the state.

He explained that the visit by the IBEDC Managing Director was focused on deepening collaboration between the state government and the electricity distribution company to strengthen power infrastructure, expand electricity access, and improve supply to homes, businesses, and industries.

The governor emphasised that access to stable electricity remains a top priority of his administration, stressing that the government would continue to engage stakeholders and private sector players to support initiatives capable of enhancing power generation and distribution.

He reiterated the readiness of the state government to partner with IBEDC and other stakeholders in the power sector to deliver sustainable solutions to electricity challenges, improve the ease of doing business, and enhance the quality of life of residents.

Governor Abiodun expressed optimism that the renewed partnership would help reduce the burden of epileptic power supply and stimulate economic growth across the state.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, said the visit was to inform the governor about the takeover of IBEDC by a new management team and to explore ways of addressing some of the challenges facing the power company, noting that meaningful development cannot take place without stable electricity.

He commended the governor for his achievements, particularly in infrastructure and energy, adding that his organisation was ready to partner with the Ogun State Government.

Also speaking, Mr Deolu Ijose said IBEDC was seeking stronger collaboration with the Ogun State Government to address electricity challenges affecting communities and industrial clusters.

He noted that improved synergy between both parties would fast-track interventions aimed at reducing outages and improving service delivery.

The IBEDC Managing Director acknowledged Ogun State’s strategic position as one of Nigeria’s leading industrial hubs, stressing that reliable electricity remains crucial to investment, productivity, and economic development.

Mr Ijose added that the company was committed to working closely with the state government to identify areas requiring urgent intervention, including infrastructure upgrades, network expansion, and enhanced customer service, with the ultimate goal of addressing recurring electricity instability.