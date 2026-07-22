Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has commissioned the Cassava/Gari Processing Centre in Batsari Local Government Area, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to agricultural value addition and economic development.

Governor Radda named the facility Abba Sayyadi Ruma Cassava/Gari Processing Centre in honour of the late former Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Dr Abba Sayyadi Ruma.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Governor Radda described the project as another fulfilment of his administration’s promise to improve the lives of citizens through practical and sustainable development initiatives.

“Today is a celebration of vision. It is the fulfilment of a promise. It is another demonstration that when government is driven by sincerity of purpose, commitment and accountability, campaign promises can indeed become reality,” the governor said.

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Governor Radda recalled that his administration came into office with a commitment to invest in agriculture, job creation, rural development, poverty reduction and the empowerment of women and young people.

He said the commissioning of the processing centre reflects that commitment.

“From the very beginning, we resolved to focus on projects that directly improve the lives of our people. Today, we are fulfilling another important aspect of that promise,” Mr Radda stated.

He described agriculture as the backbone of Katsina State’s economy, stressing that the future of the sector depends on value addition through processing, packaging, storage, marketing and agro-industrialisation.

He said greater prosperity can only be achieved when agricultural produce is processed into finished products that generate more income and create jobs.

“Agriculture is not merely a means of livelihood. It is an engine of economic growth, a pillar of food security and a driver of industrial development. Real prosperity lies in adding value to what we produce,” he said.

The governor noted that cassava is one of the world’s most important food crops with enormous industrial and commercial potential.

He observed that despite Nigeria being the world’s largest cassava producer, inadequate processing facilities have prevented farmers from fully benefiting from the crop.

Governor Radda said the processing centre will strengthen the cassava value chain and create sustainable economic opportunities for rural communities.

“This processing centre will provide farmers with reliable markets, reduce post-harvest losses, improve household incomes and create employment opportunities for our youth and women,” he added.

He acknowledged the vital role of women in agricultural processing, saying the modern facility will reduce the burden of traditional processing while improving productivity and profitability.

He also urged young people to embrace agriculture and agribusiness as profitable ventures capable of creating lasting wealth.

“This centre represents opportunity. Agriculture has become a business. The future belongs to those who innovate, process, package and create value,” Mr Radda emphasised.

He described the people of Batsari as hardworking and resilient, assuring them of his administration’s continued commitment to restoring peace, improving security and expanding economic opportunities.

He said the state’s agricultural transformation programme also includes investments in improved seeds, mechanised farming, irrigation, extension services, climate-smart agriculture and rural infrastructure.

Mr Radda explained that the government is building a complete agricultural value chain by providing farmers with quality inputs, processing facilities, storage systems, market access and financing opportunities.

“The future of our economy depends on diversification. Agriculture, technology, innovation, education and entrepreneurship must become the pillars of our economic future,” Governor Radda stated.

He urged the management of the processing centre to operate the facility efficiently and transparently to ensure lasting benefits for farmers and other users.

He also appealed to farmers, women groups, youth associations and cooperatives to protect and make good use of the facility for the benefit of present and future generations.

Earlier, Director General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), Babangida Kabir Ruma, said the cassava/gari processing centre would create jobs, reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen the cassava value chain by providing farmers with access to modern processing facilities.

“This centre is more than a processing facility. It will create employment, empower women and young people, strengthen rural enterprises and add value to cassava production across Katsina State,” Dr Kabir Ruma said.

He urged farmers, cooperatives, women groups and youth associations to protect and make effective use of the facility, assuring that KASEDA would continue to support enterprise development and wealth creation across the state.

Also Speaking, the Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal Jobe, said the project is another fulfilment of Governor Radda’s commitment to agricultural transformation and economic development.

He urged farmers, women and youths to maximise the opportunities created by the processing centre to improve their livelihoods.

On his part, the Chairman of Batsari Local Government Mannir Mu’azu, thanked Governor Radda for the project, describing it as a major intervention that would boost the local economy and improve the lives of the people.

The event was attended by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir; traditional rulers, members of the State Executive Council; Members of the Katsina State House of Assembly; development partners; community leaders; farmers; women groups; youth associations; and other government officials.