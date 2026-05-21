The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election conducted across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State ended with the emergence of Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as the party’s flag bearer for the 2027 governorship election. Mr Adeola is a serving senator representing Ogun West district in the National Assembly.

The primary contest which attracted huge participation and support from party members across the state, was widely adjudged peaceful, orderly, and devoid of violence or disruptions.

Speaking after participating in the governorship primary election at Ward 3, Iperu 1, in Ikenne Local Government Area, Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed that more than 700 aspirants had initially indicated interest in contesting for various elective positions under the platform of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the governor, the party adopted extensive consultations and consensus-building mechanisms to ensure the emergence of credible candidates while sustaining unity within its ranks.

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“In Ogun State, we have done things differently. We ensured extensive consultations with the leadership of our party across the state constituencies and local governments to build consensus around candidates, even while acknowledging that we have many brilliant and eminent party members capable of occupying those positions,” Mr Abiodun said.

“So, we undertook a rigorous exercise to screen over 700 aspirants and engage with their leaders. The idea was to identify the best candidates for each election. Having done that, we reached out to those who were not eventually selected and ensured they were accommodated politically.”

The governor stressed that the process was deliberately designed to promote inclusiveness and strengthen party cohesion, noting that no aspirant was compelled to step down.

“The essence is to ensure that nobody feels defeated. There is no winner and no vanquished. Everyone is given a sense of belonging, and that is reflected in the fact that in many of our elections, we now have consensus candidates because others voluntarily accepted the decisions and rallied round the chosen aspirants,” he added.

Abiodun explained that the consensus-building template had helped to reduce tension, bitterness, and disunity within the APC in Ogun State, while positioning the party strongly ahead of the next general elections.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing leadership that has positively impacted the party nationwide, as well as the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, for reforms that have repositioned the ruling party.

“The Electoral Act was amended, and in line with that amendment, primaries can either be conducted through consensus or direct primaries. What you have witnessed in the last one week is democracy at its best, where government is truly by the people and for the people,” the governor stated.

Abiodun further noted that the direct primary process promotes inclusiveness by allowing registered party members at the ward level to openly exercise their franchise through the queue system.

“I was a beneficiary of direct primaries in 2019, and I believe it always reflects the wishes and aspirations of the people,” he said.

The governor applauded party faithful and aspirants who willingly submitted themselves to the process, describing them as loyal and dependable stakeholders committed to the continued growth of the APC in Ogun State.

“Nobody was forced; there was no form of duress. People were engaged, and they saw reasons why the party must remain stronger and more united. Today, our party is much bigger than it was when I contested in 2019,” he added.

Governor Abiodun also commended the state leadership of the APC for working closely with the national headquarters to ensure peaceful, fair, and transparent primaries across the state, emphasizing that no incident of violence was recorded during the exercise.

“This is how we want our party to be defined in Ogun State — a state where peace reigns, where we know how to manage ourselves with selflessness. Ogun remains the birthplace of democracy in Nigeria, and we are sustaining that legacy,” he said.

Announcing the result for Ward 3, Iperu 1, the Returning Officer for the governorship primary election in Ikenne Local Government Area, Dr Femi Akinbile, disclosed that the ward had 837 registered members, out of which 832 were accredited for the exercise.

According to him, Olamilekan Adeola polled 829 votes, while no other aspirant contested the governorship primary in the ward.