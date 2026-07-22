Enugu State is set to host one of Africa’s largest gatherings of gaming, technology and investment stakeholders as the Enugu Gaming Conference (EGC2026) holds from 29 to 30 July 2026, at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Enugu.

Organised by Events Arcade Solutions Limited in partnership with the Enugu State Gaming and Lotteries Commission (ESGC), the conference, themed “Code, Capital and Compliance: Unlocking Nigeria’s iGaming Tech Opportunity,” is expected to reinforce Enugu’s growing reputation as a preferred destination for technology, innovation and private investment under Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.

The conference will bring together regulators, government officials, gaming operators, technology companies, fintech leaders, investors, legal practitioners, startup founders, researchers and entrepreneurs from Nigeria and across Africa to explore emerging opportunities shaping the future of the continent’s digital gaming ecosystem.

Beyond the policy conversations, EGC2026 is expected to stimulate economic activities across Enugu as delegates patronise hotels, transportation services, restaurants and other businesses, while creating new opportunities for investment, enterprise development, innovation and job creation.

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The two-day event will feature keynote addresses, executive panel discussions, technical masterclasses, exhibitions, regulatory roundtables, startup pitch sessions and high-level networking engagements aimed at connecting policymakers, innovators, investors and industry leaders. Deliberations will focus on artificial intelligence, gaming technology, digital payments, cybersecurity, responsible gaming, regulatory technology, compliance and digital entrepreneurship.

Expected at the conference are the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Dr Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh; Founder of iGaming Afrika, Jeremiah Maangi of Kenya; Co-founder of Isoftnova Technologies Limited, Kelani Opeyemi Mercy; as well as leading regulators, compliance professionals, gaming technology developers, fintech executives, legal experts and other industry leaders from across Africa.

Speaking ahead of the conference, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Enugu State Gaming and Lotteries Commission, Arinze Arum, described EGC2026 as a strategic platform for advancing innovation, attracting investment and strengthening Nigeria’s digital economy.

According to him, the conference will foster meaningful conversations and strategic partnerships that connect policy with innovation, investment with enterprise and technology with responsible regulation, while supporting the continued growth of Nigeria’s gaming and digital technology sectors.

He added that hosting the conference aligns with Governor Peter Mbah’s vision of positioning Enugu as a leading destination for innovation, technology-driven businesses and private sector investment, leveraging the state’s improving infrastructure and business-friendly environment to unlock new economic opportunities.

Registration remains open to gaming operators, technology companies, fintech firms, startups, investors, regulators, legal practitioners, students, researchers and members of the public interested in the future of gaming, technology and digital innovation.

Delegates can participate through three registration categories:

– Free Pass: Access to keynote sessions, panel discussions and the exhibition.

– Limited Pass: Conference access, exhibitions, networking sessions, lunch, tea breaks, the Opening Cocktail and eligibility for prize draws.

– Premium Pass: Full VIP experience including the Opening Cocktail, pre-event evening outing, VIP networking opportunities, Gala Dinner and Industry Awards Night, premium hospitality and priority access throughout the conference.

With only days to the event, intending participants are encouraged to register early and take advantage of the unique opportunities EGC2026 offers for learning, networking, business development and investment.

Register now: https://enugugamingconference. com/register

About EGC2026

The Enugu Gaming Conference (EGC2026) is Nigeria’s premier platform for collaboration, innovation and policy dialogue within the gaming industry. Organised by Events Arcade Solutions Limited in partnership with the Enugu State Gaming and Lotteries Commission, the conference brings together regulators, government leaders, technology innovators, operators, investors and policymakers to advance responsible gaming, strengthen regulation, promote innovation and unlock investment opportunities across Africa’s gaming ecosystem.

Media Contact

EGC2026 Media Office

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://EnuguGamingConference. com