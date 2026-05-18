Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the constitution of a 10-member committee to oversee activities commemorating the Rescue Administration’s achievements over the last three years.

Announcing the committee, the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada highlighted that the committee is tasked with planning and coordinating events that will showcase the administration’s progress and identify projects that will be commissioned during the celebration.

Governor Lawal assumed office on 29 May 2023, as the 5th civilian Governor of Zamfara State. Over the past three years, the governor has advanced reforms and delivered many impactful projects across the 14 local government areas, in line with six-point rescue agenda of his administration.

The committee will therefore work to document these milestones, amplify the administration’s vision, and articulate its policy direction as it enters the next phase of governance.

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The membership of the Committee is as follows:

1. Mouktar Mohammed Lugga, Chief of Staff – Chairman

2.Hon Lawal Barau Bungudu, Commissioner Works and Infrastructure – Member

3. Ahmad Garban Yandi, Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs- Member

4. Hon Nasiru Ibrahim Zurmi, Commissioner of Housing and Urban Dev’t – Member

5. Hon Bello Auta, Commissioner of Finance – Member

6.Hon Mahmud Muhammad Abdullahi, Commissioner, Information and Culture – Member

7.Ibrahim Agigi, Special Adviser, Infrastructure & Urban Renewal – Member

8.Ibrahim Modibbo, Special Adviser, Special Duties – Member

9.Kabiru Abba, Director, Project Monitoring Office – Member

10. Dr Abubakar Mohammed,

Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs – Secreta