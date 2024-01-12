The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed Lawal Dauda as the validly elected Governor of Zamfara State.

Affirming his victory at the March 2023 governorship election in the state, a five-member panel of the court overturned an earlier decision of the Court of Appeal that sacked him from office.

Delivering the lead decision of the court, a member of the panel, Emmanuel Agim, described the judgement of the Court of Appeal as perverse.

“The decision of the Court of Appeal has no evidential foundation,” Mr Agim held.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that Mr Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the election with a total of 377,726 votes. He defeated the incumbent governor, Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 311,976 votes.

Mr Matawalle, who is the current minister of state for defence, had challenged the outcome of the election at the Zamfara State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The tribunal, in its judgement delivered on 18 September 2023, affirmed Mr Lawal’s victory, prompting Mr Matawalle to proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge the tribunal’s judgement.

But the Court of Appeal, in its judgement delivered on 16 November 2023, upturned the tribunal’s decision by nullifying the results of the election in parts of the states and declaring the election inconclusive.

The court ordered a rerun in three local government areas: Maradun, Birnin-Magaji and Bukkuyum.

The decision was based on Mr Matawalle’s complaints of irregularities, including over-voting and manipulation of results during the conduct of the polls in the affected local government areas.

He alleged, for instance, in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Mr Matawalle contended that the results were manipulated in favour of Governor Lawal.

But the Supreme Court overturned the Court of Appeal’s decision, and instead, affirmed the tribunal’s judgement.

Mr Agim, who delivered the court’s lead decision, said Mr Matawalle’s evidence did not meet the standard of proof required for the allegations he levelled concerning the election.

“What is needed to prove the petition is the duplicate copies of the results which the petitioner failed to provide,” Mr Agim held. “The allegation of over-voting failed because INEC did not provide the voter register, polling unit officer report, and testimony of people who were present at the polling unit.”

He added: “Sufficient evidence was not adduced by the petitioner.

“This court is of the view that the tribunal was right. The judgement of the Court of Appeal was perverse because the petitioner (Mr Matawalle) failed woefully to prove his allegations.”

He went on to set aside the orders made by the Court of Appeal, adding, “The election of the appellant is upheld.”

