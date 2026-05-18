The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has screened more than 70 governorship aspirants on the first day of its screening exercise ahead of party primaries.

Queen Okiyi, deputy national publicity secretary of the party, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Monday in Abuja.

Ms Okiyi said the exercise proceeded smoothly, with two screening panels handling 35 aspirants each.

She added that more than 100 governorship aspirants from states where elections would hold are participating in the exercise.

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According to her, the screening will continue on Tuesday as the party processes more aspirants.

She said the exercise reflects the party’s commitment to due process and credible candidate selection.

“So far, the screening has come to an end today, and screening continues tomorrow,” Mrs Okiyi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ADC has scheduled screening of presidential aspirants for Wednesday, 20 May.

NAN also reports that screening of affected National Assembly aspirants from parts of Northern Nigeria will now hold in Abuja due to security concerns.

(NAN)