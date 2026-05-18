Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has officially been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ogun East Senatorial District primary election held on Monday.

According to figures announced by the Chief Returning Officer for Ogun East, Dr Wale Bello, Abiodun scored 75,550 votes out of a total of 99,503 votes cast to emerge victorious. Gbenga Daniel polled 398 votes, while Bukola Braimoh secured 29 votes.

Dr Bello gave the breakdown of the votes as follows: In Sagamu Local Government Area, out of 11,285 registered members, Abiodun polled 8,434 votes, Gbenga Daniel scored no vote, while Bukola Braimoh got 7 votes.

In Ijebu North East Local Government Area, out of 7,120 registered members, 5,655 voted for Abiodun, 12 for Gbenga Daniel, while Bukola Braimoh scored 17 votes.

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In Ikenne Local Government Area, out of 8,643 members, Abiodun received 8,226 votes, while Gbenga Daniel and Bukola Braimoh recorded no votes.

In Remo North Local Government Area, with a total of 8,857 members, 7,034 voted for Abiodun. In Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area, with 16,910 party faithful, 10,942 voted for Governor Abiodun.

In Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, out of 8,882 registered members, 6,958 voted for Prince Abiodun.

In Odogbolu Local Government Area, out of 11,472 registered members, Abiodun secured 7,989 votes, while Otunba Gbenga Daniel polled 219 votes.

In Ijebu East Local Government Area, out of 10,219 members, 7,058 voted for Abiodun, while Gbenga Daniel got 139 votes.

In Ijebu North Local Government Area, with 17,109 registered party members, 13,469 voted for Abiodun, while Otunba Gbenga Daniel scored 22 votes.

Declaring Mr Abiodun winner of the primary election, having secured the highest number of votes, the Returning Officer appreciated the people of Ogun East Senatorial District for their peaceful conduct and warm reception, describing the exercise as “unparalleled.”

In his acceptance speech, Governor Abiodun appreciated the people of Ogun East Senatorial District for their trust in him and commended party faithful for demonstrating the maturity that, according to him, defines the APC.

He disclosed that he contested for the same position 29 years ago and won but was not sworn in, thanking God that despite several frustrations, he eventually emerged victorious in the 2019 governorship election.

“I thank you for the confidence reposed in me. I take this as a vote of confidence in my administration. I promise that I will not disappoint you; I will give you quality representation,” he said.

The governor also appreciated security agencies, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party faithful, members of his cabinet, and his staff for their support and cooperation, describing them as “unsung heroes.”

Mr Abiodun’s strongest opponent in the race, Senator Daniel had earlier announced his withdrawal from the race citing alleged threat of violence. His loyalists under the aegis of BATOGD Movement on Sunday announced the pull out of the supporters of the former governor from the primary for the 2027 APC Ogun East Senate race slated for Monday 18 May.

The BATOGD Movement team in a statement on Sunday cited alleged plans by some agents of the state government to unleash violence on the supporters of the former governor, hence their decision not to participate in the primary. The APC stakeholders said that they have also urged Daniel to stay away from the scheduled Senate primary.

The statement was signed by 35 members including Olumuyiwa Okunowo, a retired military general (Ijebu Ode); Akogun Kola Onadipe (Ijebu North East); Otunba Fatai Sowemimo (Remo North); Prince Segun Seriki (Ijebu North) and Hon John Obafemi (Remo North)