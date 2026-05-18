Idiat Adebule, the incumbent Senator representing Lagos West All Progressive Congress (APC), has been endorsed as the party’s candidate in Agege Local Government for the 2027 senatorial elections.

Mrs Adebule, a former deputy governor of Lagos State, won all the 11 Agege Wards with affirmation votes during the APC primary elections held at Agege Stadium on Wednesday.

She was elected unopposed.

The Returning Officer of the APC primaries for Agege senatorial district, Olugbenga Nola, also a Lagos APC chieftain, said that Mrs Adebule won through affirmation as the sole aspirant for the party’s primary through direct primary system.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Ganiyu Egunjobi, a former chairman of Agege LGA thanked the constituents for peaceful exercise.

Mr Egunjobi,also an aspirant vying for the Lagos State House of Assembly seat to represent Agege Constituency I, said that Mrs Adebule’s victory was a testament to peaceful coexistence among the party members.

“Agege is like a big family politically, that’s why our primary elections are going smoothly.

READ ALSO: Governor Abiodun wins Ogun East APC senatorial ticket

“We congratulate our Senator Adebule on her victory at our Agege Constituency as we also wish her huge success at the general elections,” Mr Egunjobi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC Lagos West Senatorial Districts primaries held at Agege Stadium witnessed a great turnout from the delegates and party members.

(NAN)