Kaduna Polytechnic has remained a vital centre for technical education, innovation, entrepreneurship and professional excellence, which has produced graduates who have shaped industries, strengthened institutions and contributed to public life.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State made this known at the 70th anniversary of the polytechnic and its combined convocation ceremony which held at the Tudun Wada Main campus, Kaduna on Saturday. The governor is an alumnus of Kaduna Polytechnic.

The institution conferred on Governor Sani its prestigious Fellowship Award, an honour he described ‘’not merely as a personal recognition, but as an affirmation of the collective commitment of the Kaduna State Government to educational advancement, youth empowerment, and institutional renewal.’’

According to the governor, his administration places a lot of emphasis on technical education as ‘’ no society can attain sustainable development without investing deliberately in knowledge, skills, and innovation.’’

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‘’In today’s rapidly evolving global economy, technical and vocational education has become indispensable to industrialisation, agricultural transformation, digital innovation, and national competitiveness,’’ he added.

Governor Sani said that ‘’polytechnics must therefore occupy a central place in our development strategy. They are not peripheral institutions; they are engines of productivity, enterprise, and human capital formation.’’

He disclosed that Kaduna State Government continues to prioritise investment in education at all levels, adding that ‘’ our administration is currently sponsoring 775 students in various programmes at Kaduna Polytechnic. ‘’

‘’This intervention reflects our determination to remove financial barriers and ensure that talented young people, regardless of background, can acquire the skills necessary to contribute meaningfully to society,’’ he maintained.

The governor said that his administration has ‘’established three Institutes of Vocational Training and Skills Development located at Rigachikun, Samaru Kataf, and Soba.’’

‘’These institutes, which are more equipped than most Universities of Science and Technology in the country, are certified by the National Board for Technical Education as among the best-equipped skills development hubs in

Nigeria,’’ he disclosed.

According to him, the Institutes are deliberately designed to prepare young people for the rapidly evolving global economy as they offer specialised training in welding, solar technology, information technology and artificial intelligence.

‘’Through these interventions, we are positioning Kaduna State as a national hub of technical excellence while addressing the persistent skills gap that has constrained local economic growth and industrial productivity,’’ he added.

Governor Sani said that ‘’in the same vein, the iconic Panteka Market, widely recognised as Africa’s largest informal skills hub, has undergone significant modernisation under our administration.

‘’The market has now been equipped with state-of-the-art tools, infrastructure, and training facilities aligned with the Nigerian Skills Qualification Framework.

‘’This initiative is expected to uplift more than 38,000 apprentices by preserving traditional craftsmanship while integrating modern production techniques, standardisation, and nationally recognised certifications,’’ he added.

Governor Sani disclosed that ‘’the new and re-worked Panteka Market has since surpassed the legendary Jua Kali of Kenya, which was for several decades regarded as Africa’s largest informal vocational training initiative.’’

He directed that immediate steps to be taken toward the construction of a befitting Lecture Theatre Complex within the Polytechnic.

‘’Arrangements are also underway for the rehabilitation and repair of access roads within both the Main Campus and the By-Pass Campus to improve mobility and provide a more conducive learning environment for students and staff,’’ he promised.

He called on ‘’the private sector, development partners, alumni, and philanthropic organisations to strengthen their support for Kaduna Polytechnic through endowments, research funding, infrastructure partnerships, and mentorship initiatives.

‘’The future of our nation depends substantially on the quality of institutions we build today,’’ he pointed out.