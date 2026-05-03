The National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) has commended Governor Uba Sani for the remarkable progress that has been achieved using the coordinated framework of the Kaduna Peace.

The Team Lead of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 19, Syndicate 4, Uduak Uduak Ituen, who made the remark during a courtesy call at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Saturday, said that they were in Kaduna for a study tour to ‘’bridge theory with practical reality.’’

Ituen said that the insights gained during the tour ‘’will enrich the syndicate papers and contribute to actionable recommendations towards strengthening Nigeria’s national security.’’

The Team Lead noted that the governor’s remarkable progress in the Kaduna Peace Model, led to the conferment of the ‘’prestigious 2026 Governor of the Year award in March, by the National Leadership Summit Group.’’

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According to her, the ‘’recognition speaks volumes about your commitment to security, inclusive governance and people-centred development in Kaduna State.’’

In his response, Governor Sani noted the Kaduna State experience has underscored the fundamental truth, that sustainable security is built not solely on enforcement, but on intelligence, trust, and inclusion.

‘’Through the deliberate integration of intelligence-led operations, strengthened inter-agency synergy, and sustained community engagement, we have recorded tangible progress in restoring peace and public confidence,’’ he added.

The governor disclosed that ‘’ security is inseparable from development. Where opportunity is absent, instability often takes root.

‘’Consequently, our approach has been holistic: linking security interventions with investments in infrastructure, education, and social welfare, thereby addressing both the symptoms and underlying causes of insecurity,’’ he added.

He noted that the EIMC’s visit is both timely and invaluable as it ‘’offers a platform for meaningful exchange; an opportunity to share insights, interrogate strategies, and distil lessons that can inform policy and practice at both state and national levels.’’

Mr Sani argued that ‘’such engagements are essential to the evolution of a responsive and resilient security architecture.’’

He encouraged the Team ‘’ to approach this study tour with openness and intellectual curiosity. Engage deeply, ask probing questions, and explore avenues for collaboration that will strengthen our collective capacity to safeguard our nation.’’