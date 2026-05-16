As Chelsea is set to end the season without winning any trophies in all competitions, after lifting two titles the previous year, the club’s hierarchy is already preparing for the future.

The club is set for a major leadership change, with an agreement in place for Xabi Alonso to become the new head coach on a four-year deal, according to The Athletic. An official announcement is expected soon.

Alonso, 44, has already accepted the job after visiting London earlier in the week. He was Chelsea’s top choice throughout the process, ahead of other candidates, including Andoni Iraola.

He has been without a coaching job since leaving Real Madrid in January. His short spell there ended after seven months, despite a strong start that saw him win 10 of his first 11 league matches, including a victory over Barcelona.

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Before Madrid, Alonso made a big name for himself at Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the team to a historic unbeaten season and won the Bundesliga title.

Chelsea’s season has been unstable, especially in the dugout. Liam Rosenior left the job in April after a poor run of results. Before him, Enzo Maresca had also departed earlier in the season. Calum McFarlane took over as interim coach until the end of the campaign.

Under McFarlane, Chelsea had mixed results, including a loss to Nottingham Forest, a draw against Liverpool, and a run to the FA Cup final, but no trophy followed.

The club’s poor season has raised pressure on the board to rebuild the team and bring stability. Alonso’s arrival is seen as the start of a new plan for the club.