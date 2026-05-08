Sporting Lagos emerged champions of the 2025/26 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 4 tournament on Friday after a dramatic final day in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The title race went down to the wire, with Sporting Lagos, Inter Lagos and Doma United all entering the final round with chances of lifting the trophy.

At the Remo Stars Stadium, Inter Lagos defeated Sporting Lagos 1-0 in a tense encounter, but Sporting Lagos still finished top of the standings on goal difference after both Lagos clubs ended level on points.

In the other match, Ranchers Bees defeated Doma United 3-1 to close their campaign on a positive note after losing their opening two games.

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The Super 4 tournament concluded a season in which the NNL operated under betPawa’s Locker Room Bonus initiative, a performance-based reward system introduced as part of the company’s partnership with the league.

Under the arrangement, players in the matchday squad and selected officials received ₦56,000 after every victory during the regular season. For emerging ultimate winners of the Super 4 tournament, the reward structure was expanded to include Sporting Lagos’ full 30-man squad and team officials.

With the additional payout following Friday’s triumph, Sporting Lagos earned more than ₦18 million in total from the initiative during the season.

The club had already received ₦16,688,000 during the regular campaign, the highest amount among the four Super 4 teams. Inter Lagos and Doma United each earned ₦11,592,000, while Ranchers Bees received ₦9,016,000.

League-wide, total payouts under the initiative reached ₦287,168,000, with 5,128 transactions completed.

The system was one of the major talking points throughout the season, with players and officials across clubs noting that the direct payments added extra motivation and increased competitiveness in matches.

Statistics from the campaign reflected a highly competitive season. Of the 272 matches played, 223 produced winners, while 254 games recorded at least one goal.

End-of-season Awards

Beyond the team rewards, ₦8.1 million was distributed through end-of-season awards.

Sporting Lagos forward Aliyu Baba won the highest goalscorer award and received ₦880,000.

Paul Offor was named Best Coach, while Dele Aiyenugba won the Best Goalkeeper award. Both received ₦880,000.

The Most Valuable Player award went to Yahaya Hussaini, while Barnabas Imenger claimed the Goal of the Season prize.

Smart City FC received the Best Behaved Team award, while Inter Lagos won the Best Supporters Club category.

The Anambra State Football Association was also recognised as the Best State FA.

Speaking after the competition, betPawa’s Head of Local Marketing and CSR, Borah Omary Ndanyungu, described the initiative as an important step in supporting domestic football.

“It was a pleasure for us to launch this Locker Room Bonus Sponsorship in Nigeria and hopefully we can also extend to the women,” she said.

The Super 4 finale brought an end to one of the most closely contested NNL seasons in recent years, with Sporting Lagos eventually edging their rivals to secure the title.