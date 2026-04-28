Obiageli Ezekwesili: Child of the republic in 63 voices

Sponsored by: Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Family

Dr Catherine Obiageli Ezekwesili is the human equivalent of Nigeria’s attainment of nationhood. But, born on April 28, 1963, fewer than six months before the country’s emergence as a republic on October 1, her life and times contrast with Nigeria’s trajectory.

In terms of growth, focused leadership and self-awareness, the baby girl who was born as the republic’s age-mate has left the country behind. Perhaps, peeved by the nation’s sluggish development, Madam Oby, as she has come to be known, has been doing all in her power to lift her country to a respectable position in the comity of nations.

Apart from the symbolic and specific features of Nigeria’s independence, the country’s 63 years as a republic can only serve as a backdrop when juxtaposed with who and what Ezekwesili has achieved and represents.

Nigeria became a republic on October 1, 1963, after its political independence from British colonial rule on October 1, 1960. This development replaced Queen Elizabeth II (now late) as head of state with a ceremonial President, the late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe.

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That republic year birthed babies who grew to become prominent in various fields of endeavour. In the banking sector is Tony Elumelu; in sports are Hakeem Olajuwon, Peter Rufai and Henry Nwosu; in politics is Akinwumi Ambode; in academia is Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele. To cap the list is Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, former Vice President of the World Bank (Africa region) and co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

Call them ‘children of the republic’, you are also right. This year, one special and punny aspect of their ages is that they are repeating their year of birth with their ages. Born in 1963, they are celebrating 63 years.

In Nigeria, ‘children of the republic’ are outstanding. Resilience and high-flying are characteristics of these children, and Ezekwesili embodies all. That set forms the foundation upon which national aspirations are built, often displaying high levels of talent and ambition amid limited opportunities.

In a country where the girl-child constitutes a significant proportion of out-of-school children, Ezekwesili faithfully pursued her education from primary and secondary through tertiary institutions. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), she went on to acquire master’s degrees in International Law and Diplomacy, as well as Public Administration from the University of Lagos and the Harvard Kennedy School at Harvard University, respectively.

Having acquired the necessary education and training, Ezekwesili began a career that demonstrated her high moral standing and integrity. As a chartered accountant and public policy analyst, her stint at the World Bank (Africa region), where she served as Vice President, provided her with the experience she needed to navigate the intricate course of public service and advocacy.

Through her work in advocacy, she has come to represent many things to many people. Her role in introducing transparency in the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Debt Management Office (DMO), where she earned the alias ‘Madam Due Process’, established her as an upright leader and a good example of what to expect from public officers.

It is, therefore, not surprising that Madam Due Process is a co-founder and founding director of Transparency International. Through her advocacy for citizen inclusiveness via the Office of the Citizen and the Red Card Movement, Ezekwesili advanced the idea of awakening Nigeria and Nigerians from docility.

Moreover, the experience garnered from that public enlightenment helped to shape her mind towards the founding of the wave-making #FixPolitics initiative and the establishment of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG).

The Bible says that from the mouth of two or more witnesses, the truth is established. Consequently, the best way to know who Ezekwesili is and what she represents is to read the lips of men and women whose paths have crossed with hers:

IYINOLUWA and WHITTMEY ABOYEJI: No respecter of persons

“Our story with Mama Oby began in the late 2000s, when a young student at Loyola Jesuit College — bold enough to write to a senior government official — sent her an invitation to speak at his school. She did not have to respond. Most would not have. But she came. That singular act of grace towards a ‘lowly’ youngster was not an exception for Mama Oby; it is Mama Oby. Like God, she is no respecter of persons. Whether speaking truth to power or nurturing the youth, she treats everyone with love and truth, regardless of their standing in society.

“What makes Mama Oby rare is not only what she has built, but who she pours into. In a generation where many older leaders dim the light of the young, she holds her life out as a lampstand — that the light might shine further than she could carry it alone. She is, in the truest sense, a spiritual mother: one who, like the Proverbs 31 woman, opens her mouth with wisdom and on her tongue is the law of kindness. She births vision in young Nigerians and asks nothing in return but that they become. At 63, Mama Oby remains Africa’s most faithful steward of the future. Happy birthday, Mama Oby.”

ANTHONY UBANI: A rare Nigerian

“Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili is one of the rare Nigerians whose life has become an argument for what leadership should be: courageous, principled, competent, and deeply accountable. My experience working closely with her as the pioneer Executive Director of the #FixPolitics Movement, which she founded, has shown me that she is not merely interested in criticising broken systems; she is committed to building alternatives. She demands excellence, insists on integrity and constantly reminds everyone around her that citizenship is not a spectator sport.

“For me, her greatest influence is the way she has turned conviction into institution. Many people speak about reform; she builds platforms that train reformers, challenge power and awaken citizens. At 63, Ezekwesili remains a moral force, a teacher, builder, a mentor and a relentless believer in the possibility of a better Nigeria and a better Africa. Her legacy is not only in the offices she has held, but in the people she continues to shape, the systems she continues to challenge, and the courage she continues to model.”

ALERO AYIDA-OTOBO: A mighty oak tree

“Happy birthday to my sister and friend, @oby Ezekwesili. You are an institution, a mighty oak tree. I declare on your 63rd birthday that:

You are a tree

You feed many

You are a cover for many

You nourish and provide shelter

You release the nutrients needed by those who feed from your fruits.

You are a tree of life

A tree of learning

A tree of provision

A tree of healing

You are now making forests of trees of righteousness.

“You truly are a remarkable woman with a heart to build great initiatives that have a monumental impact. You have such a deep love for our God, your family, and country. May God continue to honour your heart to serve and transform nations. You are in a class all by yourself. Wishing you an unforgettable year!”

TITO ADEROJU: Blueprint for courage

“Happy Birthday, Dr Obiageli “Oby” Ezekwesili. Dr Oby, today, we celebrate a force who has redefined what leadership looks like for Nigeria, for Africa. Your story — from co-founding Transparency International, to serving as Vice President of the World Bank for Africa, to taking on the Federal Ministry of Education as Minister— reads like a blueprint for courage. You didn’t choose the comfortable route of commentary. You stepped into the arena, again and again, to build systems where none existed.

“Through #FixPolitics; Office of the Citizen, Constitutional/Electoral Reforms and the School of Politics, Policy and Governance, you’ve done something rarer than critique: you’ve built an assembly line for hope. You took the belief that governance can be different and turned it into classrooms, frameworks and a generation of Africans who now enter public life with both competence and conscience.”

BUNMI LAWSON: Courageous, principled

“Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili is, in my view, one of the most courageous and principled leaders of our time. My experience of her has been defined by an unwavering commitment to truth, accountability, and the public good — even when it is inconvenient or unpopular. She has a rare ability to combine intellectual rigour with moral clarity, consistently challenging systems and individuals to rise above mediocrity and self-interest.

“What stands out most, to me, is not only her relentless drive for governance reform, but also her deep and abiding faith in God, which anchors her leadership and gives her remarkable strength. She embodies excellence across multiple roles — as a devoted wife, a nurturing mother, and a pastor’s wife — while carrying the weight of national and continental transformation efforts with grace and purpose. Through her leadership of #FixPolitics and the SPPG, she is not just advocating change; she is building a new generation of leaders equipped with the competence, character and courage to deliver it. Dr Ezekwesili’s legacy is not only in what she has done, but in the leaders she is shaping and the future she is relentlessly working to secure for Nigeria and Africa.”

AMINA SALIHU: Icon, leader, legacy builder

“Through the #FixPolitics Movement and its flagship, unconventional the SPPG, you have dared to imagine politics differently, and more importantly, to build differently. Thank you for the courage to dream, the discipline to deliver, and the generosity to keep investing in leaders for Africa. Year after year, through voluntarism, conviction and collective purpose, you have helped model one of the most ambitious leadership ideas on the continent. From Nigeria to Senegal, Kenya, Ghana, and the many countries still to come, the SPPG continues to gather cutting-edge faculty, mobilise donor resources and nurture a proof-of-concept critical mass of leaders defined by character, competence and capacity. As six and three are factors that divide evenly, may your 63rd year open into seasons of grace, giving, gain and full glory.”

DR KOLE SHETTIMA: Gift to humanity

“Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili is a gift to humanity, a shepherd who has the DNA of service. Yes, she is an accountant by training, but probably, that is not what made her an activist for accountability, good governance and transparency. Rather, her value-driven, purposeful character took her to the inner cycles of budget monitoring and price intelligence, procurement legislation, the extractive industries transparency initiative and minerals. She was opportuned to represent Africa at the global level without the global influence swelling her head. Few like Oby had opportunities and yet were humble.

“I was fortunate to have worked with her during her time at Concerned Professionals, on the board of the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and the Ministry of Education the SPPG. Wherever Oby found herself, she exemplified her favourite concepts of character, competence and courage. She has been a mentor for many years. May the pipelines of leadership succession you have created make you proud.”

OLAMIDUN OGUNDOYIN: Bold, consistent

“I remember the first time I met Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, or Mummy as I now call her. It wasn’t just her boldness that stood out, but her consistency. She immediately embraced me, mentored me and nurtured me. She has a way of speaking truth with both clarity and conviction, even when it is inconvenient or unpopular. That kind of moral courage leaves an imprint. It reminds you that leadership is not merely about holding positions, but about holding firm to principles — transparency, accountability, and an unwavering belief in what Nigeria can become.

“Madam Oby represents a standard that quietly challenges you to do better, think deeper and act with purpose. Celebrating her at 63 is really a celebration of what principled leadership can look like when it is lived, not just spoken about. Happy Birthday, I love you, Mama.”

TOUN OKEWALE SONAIYA: Consistent

“Your life tells us courage is not loud but consistent. You’ve taught a generation that integrity is policy and accountability is love for country. I’m grateful for how you listen, how you challenge us and how you never let us forget that Nigeria is worth fighting for.

“May the rest of your days be long, filled with good health, blessings from above and plenty of laughter. Happy 63rd birthday.”

DR ABIOLA AKIYODE: Jewel of inestimable value

“Aunty Oby is a jewel of inestimable value. Africa is lucky to have this iconic woman.”

CHUKWUEMEKA FRED AGBATA (CFA): Deep commitment

“Obiageli Ezekwesili remains a strong voice and steadfast advocate of accountability. Her life is a clear demonstration of the power of conviction and the discipline of living one’s values.

“At 63, she continues to shape the future of leadership and governance across Africa with clarity and purpose. What stands out is her deep commitment to raising the next generation through the SPPG. By intentionally building a pipeline of ethical and competent leaders, she is ensuring that principled leadership is not just preserved but multiplied.”

ADEBOLA WILLIAMS: A force of conviction

“Dr Oby Ezekwesili, to me, is a moral compass, a force of conviction, and a living embodiment of courageous service. She does not just speak truth to power; she lives truth, even when it costs her everything. She is not only a moral standard; she is a national treasure.

“When compromise is easy, and silence is rewarded, she stands unyielding, unbending, unwavering. Thank you for showing us that the highest form of leadership is love in action and that a life poured out for others is a life that will echo for generations. ”

ADAORA ONYECHERE: Human capital

“Her voice has elevated foundational learning in Africa from a policy conversation to a continental imperative, one that speaks directly to Africa’s prosperity, equity and long-term development.”

DIMEJI KAYODE-ADEDEJI: And from the media

“The Management, Editorial Board and the entire stakeholders of Penpushing Media across the globe congratulate Dr Oby Ezekwesili on her 63rd birthday. We are convinced about your sterling quality in discharging your duties as a notable scholar and administrator, among other qualities. No doubt, you remain a reference point in the growth of Penpushing Media.

“We pray that as you start another calendar year in your life, you will enjoy good health and remain a household name in the development of Nigeria, and God will continue to use you to accomplish His will.”

INNOCENT ANORUO: Women can lead Africa

“Madam Oby Ezekwesili has shown that women can lead Africa’s most populous country if they exercise their willpower. From her body language, she encourages women to stop asking for bread (35 per cent affirmation) but go for the bakery (the Presidency), which they will surely get if all women decide to vote for a woman during major elections.”

OTHERS:

CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO: One of the best

“Without any doubt, Oby was one of the best talents I had working with me. She was a dynamic young woman who was competent, reliable and very enterprising. Her stewardship in the Due Process Office brought about a substantial reduction in the cost of contracts, saving the government billions of naira. She was competent, reliable and very enterprising.”

NEXFORD UNIVERSITY: Hope for the disadvantaged

She hardly needs any introduction. It is her work in education that brings hope to so many people who may be currently disadvantaged. As Founder-CEO of Human Capital Africa working in the education sector across Africa, she is constantly campaigning for young residents of Nigeria, especially young women, to have access to a world-class higher education degree.

UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME (KELLOGG INSTITUTE): Groundbreaking advocate

An economic policy expert and social advocate who has led groundbreaking initiatives challenging extremism, corruption, and gender-based violence.

(The university selected her as the Ford Family Notre Dame Award recipient for International Development and Solidarity — an honour previously given to Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus and a UN Deputy Secretary-General.)

PATRIZIO PIRAINO (Ford Program Director, University of Notre Dame): Ethical norms can guide policymaking

“It is often assumed that powerful private and public interests will post inevitably corrupt governance, no matter where you are in the world. Dr. Ezekwesili’s contributions as both a policymaker and intellectual leader show that there is nothing inevitable about this. She teaches us that ethical norms can and must guide effective policymaking.”

TIME 100 (Sister Rosemary Nyirumbe): Voice that forced the world to listen

“Even without meeting her, I know her work mattered. Without her using her platform, it would have taken much longer for the world to notice the girls taken by Boko Haram. She helped people everywhere feel the pain of the families and stand with them.

“Even after a year, when the girls were still not rescued, she did not stay silent. She kept speaking — and speaking loudly. Some may call it too much, but that kind of voice is necessary. When you speak that boldly, people listen.”

HELEN CLARK: Determined leadership

“Oby is a woman of formidable tenacity and integrity. She has brought to Women Political Leaders (WPL) renewed vigour and an inexhaustible body of knowledge to challenge the narratives about women in politics. I am certain that under her determined leadership, the power, presence and influence of WPL will flourish to new heights.”

PROF BENEDICT ORAMAH: Beacon of ethical leadership

“She stands as a beacon for the type of ethical leadership that will drive the economic liberation of the African continent.”

SILVANA KOCH-MEHRIN: Integrity and inclusive governance

“Dr Oby is deeply committed to integrity, justice and inclusive governance. The organisation will continue to benefit from her wisdom and dedication.”

SHEIKH TAMIM BIN HAMAD AL THANI: Exceptional contribution

Formally recognised Dr Ezekwesili for exceptional and sustained contribution to the advancement of transparency, accountability and institutional integrity in public life.

KEMI AJUMOBI: Global phenomenon

“Oby Ezekwesili exemplifies compassion, intentionality — a global phenomenon and a blessing to Nigeria, Africa and the world.”

AISHA YESUFU: The voice of many

“Madam Oby is a sister and a leader whose consistency is a nightmare to the intolerant. She represents the voice of many.”

PRESIDENT PAUL KAGAME: Advocate of African partnership and recognition

“Dr. Oby, a strong and valued advocate for Africa.”

(President Paul Kagame praised Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili for her contributions to Africa’s development agenda, noting her strong advocacy for a partnership approach between Africa and global institutions. He highlighted her leadership and influence during her tenure at the World Bank and commended her role in promoting Africa’s potential through collaboration and reform-driven engagement).

YALE UNIVERSITY: Intersection of activism and policy

“Her fellowship provided unparalleled insights into the intersection of activism and public policy in emerging markets.”

FEMI FALANA: Defender of public good

“She remains a consistent bulwark against the subversion of the public good and a defender of constitutionalism. Even when we disagree, you cannot question Oby’s patriotism or her honesty.”

JIM YONG KIM: From aid to investment

“She shifted the focus of African development from aid to investment during her time as World Bank VP for Africa.”

CHIDO ONUMAH: Integrity speaks a universal language

“Madam Due Process, may your light continue to be a guide. Integrity does, indeed, speak a universal language.”

CHIEF EMEKA ANYAOKU: Champion of education and leadership values

“A true role model in the campaign for our children’s education and security, as well as for greater participation by women in leadership.”

RICHARD VON WEIZSÄCKER ACADEMY: Making corruption harder

“Her work has focused on designing systems that make corruption harder and governance more accountable.”

KADARIA AHMED: The same voice for 20 years

“Consistency is the word that defines Oby. She has been the same voice for 20 years, regardless of who is in power.”

BISMARCK REWANE: Human capital as the primary driver

“Her insistence on human capital as the primary driver of GDP is the structural reform Africa needs.”

HARVARD KENNEDY SCHOOL: Highest ideals of public service

“Dr Ezekwesili continues to represent the highest ideals of the Harvard public service mission.”

CONGRESSWOMAN SHEILA JACKSON LEE: Daughter of Africa

“Dr Ezekwesili has demonstrated that Africa’s strongest advocates are Africa’s own daughters. Her voice at the World Bank was not just heard — it changed the room, changed the policy and changed lives across the continent.”

YASSER REFAIE: Benchmark for principled leadership

“Her record is a benchmark recognition for principled leadership in the global fight against corruption.”

SAM ADEYEMI: Fantastic model for women

“A fantastic model for women globally, her success illuminates what is possible through conviction.”

IFEOMA MALO: Building new buildings

“She doesn’t just open doors; she builds new buildings, so more women can have seats at the table.”

OTIVE IGBUZOR: Steadfast in ethical principles

“A spirited woman of character who stands steadfast in ethical principles amid a culture of ostentation.”

TUNDE BAKARE: Daughter of Zion

“A daughter of Zion who has refused to bow to the idols of corruption, her light shines brighter with every trial.”

CHIMAMANDA NGOZI ADICHIE: Technical brilliance and fierce moral courage

“Oby is a rare combination of technical brilliance and fierce moral courage. She is a visionary whose work makes the impossible feel attainable.”

PAT UTOMI: Conscience of democratic struggle

“My sister, Oby, is the standard-bearer for institutional reform. She remains the conscience of our democratic struggle, unbowed and consistent.”

MO IBRAHIM: Moral authority

“Few voices in Africa command as much moral authority as Dr Ezekwesili. She is a relentless champion for the youth and for accountability. Oby is a truth-teller — the kind of leadership Africa needs: competent, fearless and principled.”

THE GUARDIAN EDITORIAL BOARD: Enduring influence

“The legacy of Obiageli Ezekwesili continues to illuminate a path forward, proving that enduring influence comes from building institutions that outlive power.”

PETER OBI: Manual for the new Nigeria

“A consistent pillar of truth, her life is a manual for the new Nigeria we seek — one where competence and character are non-negotiable.”

MAKHTAR DIOP: African expertise must shape global strategies

“Oby’s leadership at the World Bank signalled a pivotal shift, proving that African expertise must shape global strategies. She left a legacy of institutional change and a deepened emphasis on governance reform.”

ROSA WHITAKER: Opportunity for all

“Oby Ezekwesili is driven by a cherished and fundamental belief that opportunity should not be bestowed arbitrarily, but incontrovertibly. She is a woman who does not just open doors — she insists that the doors were never meant to be closed in the first place.”

PAUL KAGAME: Left the World Bank better suited to serve Africa

“Dr Oby Ezekwesili changed the World Bank’s entire approach to Africa — building a strategy around ‘partnership with Africa, working with Africa, not for Africa.’ She was skilled at condensing complicated arguments into accessible messages, made even stronger by her blunt nature. Her work has left the World Bank better suited to serve Africa.”

RENUKA METHIL: Intellectual authority

“Dr Ezekwesili brings intellectual authority to every table. She is a vanguard for the next generation of women in power.”

NASIR EL-RUFAI: Consistent producer of results

“In a nation full of timorous souls, Oby stands out as a consistent producer of results under the most challenging environments.”

CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR: Force of nature

“Oby Ezekwesili is a force of nature, refusing to let the world look away from those who have no voice.”

TONY ELUMELU: Fearless, principled

“Oby represents the very best of African leadership — fearless, principled and always in service of the greater good. She has shown that when Africans lead with conviction and competence, the results speak for themselves.”

PAUL WOLFOWITZ: Wealth of experience

“She brings a wealth of experience in economic policy and governance reforms.”

LAMIDO SANUSI: Changing the conversation

“The reform team, which included Oby Ezekwesili, changed the conversation around public-sector accountability in Nigeria.”

DONALD DUKE: Tsunami of positive change

“Her work in the Education Ministry was a ‘tsunami’ of positive change.”

ROBERT ZOELLICK: Fundamentally changing the bank

“Oby has been a tireless advocate for Africa, fundamentally changing how the World Bank interacts with the continent.”

ELLEN JOHNSON-SIRLEAF: Africa’s progress tied to transparency

“She is a sister and a leader who understands that Africa’s progress is tied to transparency.”

RAJIV SHAH: Legacy of partnership

“Oby Ezekwesili’s work at the World Bank represented the very best of what a development partnership can look like — rigorous, principled and deeply committed to Africa’s people. She leaves behind a legacy that will continue to shape the continent’s trajectory for years to come.”

CHUDE JIDEONWO: She towers like a giant

“I am who I am today, and have the values I have today, because I have interacted so closely with a woman like this. I want to pay tribute not to her accomplished resume or her unrivalled impact on public service, but to her humanity. Because of that, she towers like a giant in a land that has stolen the souls of so many.”

GORDON BROWN: Champion for the world’s children

“Oby is a champion for the world’s children, keeping education at the top of the global agenda.”

MALALA YOUSAFZAI: Voice of the world’s conscience

“Her voice is the voice of the world’s conscience.”

Postscript

Ezekwesili’s life aligns with the scriptural saying, “Show me someone who does a good job, and I will show you someone who is better than most and worthy of the company of kings” (Proverbs 22: 29 GNT).

Born in ‘63, now at 63, and in 63 voices, those attributes describe the person, politics, activism, statesmanship, candour and the moral high ground of a life that touches other lives.