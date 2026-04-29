It appears that all may not be well between Vice President Kashim Shettima and his political protégé, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum. While the full details are not public, there are signs of a quiet disagreement over who should succeed the governor in Borno State.

This situation brings up a common issue in Nigerian politics, the relationship between a political mentor and the person he helped to power. There is no doubt that Shettima played a major role in Zulum’s rise. At a time when many people did not expect it, he trusted Zulum and supported him to become governor.

To his credit, Shettima did not interfere in the running of the state. He gave Governor Zulum the freedom to lead, and Zulum has done well in many areas, especially in rebuilding communities affected by insurgency.

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However, politics also has its structure. By political standard, the Vice President remains the top political leader in Borno State. This position comes from his experience, influence, and the role he has played in shaping the state’s leadership.

It is important to remember what happened in the past. At a key time in Borno politics, someone who was believed to be more popular was asked to step down based on Shettima’s decision. For the sake of unity in the party, that person agreed. That decision made it possible for Professor Babagana Umara Zulum to become governor. This shows a tradition of respect, loyalty, and trust in leadership.

That kind of example should not be ignored. It shows that sometimes, personal ambition is set aside for the bigger picture. It also shows why loyalty and respect are important in politics.

As Abraham Lincoln once said, “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.” Power is not just about making decisions. It is also about remembering those who helped you get there and respecting their judgment.

Governor Zulum has done well and deserves praise. But there is also a strong reason for him to trust the judgment of the man who saw his potential and helped him rise to power. Trusting such a leader is not a weakness; it shows wisdom and maturity.

Vice President Shettima’s interest in who leads Borno next should not be ignored. As a former governor who led the state during difficult times, he has a strong interest in its future. His advice should be taken seriously.

At this point, what is needed is calm and dialogue. Political disagreements will always happen, but they should be handled in a way that keeps unity and stability.

In the end, this is not just about who becomes the next governor. It is about loyalty, respect, and keeping the peace in Borno State. Sometimes, good leadership means not just standing your ground, but also knowing when to listen to those with more experience.

Zaidu Zaidu is a Public Affairs Analyst.