A section of Ntighauzo – Obete- Umuoha – Oberete – Akirika Obu Road, which links OBINGWA LGA to UKWA EAST LGA

When they tell you Otti hates Obingwa and is not doing anything there, remind them that there are 17 LGAs and 184 wards in Abia and that Governor Otti is working in all of them. The projects have names. They are visible. They do not exist in the air.

Those driving these false and misleading narratives were the same persons who loudly claimed that the roads being worked on by Governor Alex Otti had been built before. Today, they are shouting that there’s no access to Obingwa. What a catastrophic contradiction!

Governor Alex Otti is not here to serve the narrow interests of any group or section of the state, so you’ll be making a big mistake if you think you can successfully stampede him with sectional emotional blackmail. Sorry, he doesn’t succumb to that.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

During my appearance on a radio programme a few days ago, I listed ongoing road projects in Obingwa after my brother, the former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Enyinnaya Apollos, made false claims that nothing is being done in Abia, including in Obingwa.

Once again, the following road projects are currently underway in Obingwa and shall be successfully completed. They are:

1. Ahia Nkwo-Nkwonwelechi to Umueme Road

2. Umuagu – Umuoruku -Osusu Road

3. Ohuru -Umuekwensu -Osaa Ukwu Itungwa

4. Ahiaba ubi- Obete Road

5. Umuichichi Council Road

6. Umuoba – Itungwa Road

The pictures you see here are of Ntighauzo – Obete- Umuoha – Oberete – Akirika Obu Road, which links OBINGWA LGA to UKWA EAST LGA

These are strategic roads that were abandoned at the expense of the people.

Out of the ongoing Seven General Hospitals being built by the present government in Abia, the Mgboko General Hospital, Obingwa, is one of them and has advanced very far. This is not a story of what would be; this is a verifiable fact of what is on the ground.

If there’s any ward in Obingwa that is not a beneficiary of the ongoing construction of 200 Primary Health Centres in Abia, please mention the ward. I’ll personally bring it up.

Was the strategic Ururuka Road, which was listed as one of the beneficiaries of the missing 10billion Airport fund, built? Why was such an important road abandoned?

We are not interested in dwelling in the past because government is a continuum, but it sounds ridiculous and even irresponsible when people, especially those who sat on the wheels of governance just a few years ago, try to rewrite history and sit the truth on its head, because they erroneously assume that we lack a sense of history.

The truth is that those who ran the government of handouts and those who consistently benefited from handouts over the years and still believe in handouts will never be happy that a system that ensures holistic prosperity for the people over mediocre empowerment has been put in place.

The bad news for them is that, God willing, it’s going to be a long walk in the wilderness, as long as they continue to delude themselves with the false narrative and belief that their era of ruins was better than the people’s present era of redemption.

Ferdinand Ekeoma is a Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State