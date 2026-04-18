Timing, in title races, is everything.

And for Victor Osimhen, the moment could not be more precise.

After weeks on the sidelines, the Nigerian striker is back, just as Galatasaray step into the most defining stretch of their season.

A return when it matters most

Osimhen has been included in the squad for Saturday’s league clash against Gençlerbirliği, his first involvement since March, when a forearm fracture suffered in a UEFA Champions League tie against Liverpool halted his momentum.

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Now, he is back in training. Back in contention.

And potentially back at the centre of a title push that has tightened under pressure.

The Context: A race closing in

With just five matches left in the Turkish Süper Lig season, Galatasaray’s position at the top is no longer comfortable. Their lead has been cut to just two points.

Behind them, Fenerbahçe are closing, waiting for any slip. In title races, margins do not forgive.

Before the injury, Osimhen was not just contributing; he was driving the team forward. Nineteen goals. Seven assists. Twenty-nine appearances across all competitions.

Numbers that tell only part of the story. His movement stretched defences. His pressing set the tone. His finishing decided games.

He was the focal point of Galatasaray’s attack, and his absence was felt.

During that period, form dipped. Just one win in their last three league matches. Enough for rivals to close the gap and raise the stakes.

Managed return, not a gamble

Despite his inclusion, caution remains.

Medical staff are wary of rushing him back too quickly. A forearm fracture is not an injury to gamble with at this stage of the season.

The expectation is controlled involvement. He may not start. Minutes could be limited. A protective brace is likely if he features.

This is not about immediate impact. It is about availability at the right moments.

Tactical balance restored

With Osimhen back in the squad, head coach Okan Buruk regains something crucial, flexibility.

Mauro Icardi, with 13 league goals, is expected to lead the line from the start. But Osimhen’s presence changes the dynamic.

Different profiles. Different threats. More options.

At this stage of the season, depth is not a luxury.

It is survival.

One eye on the Derby

Beyond this weekend, a bigger test looms.

The derby against Fenerbahçe sits just ahead, a fixture that could define the title race entirely.

Ensuring Osimhen is fully fit for that encounter may matter as much as securing three points against Gençlerbirliği.

Match preview: Pressure at both ends

The trip to Ankara carries weight for both sides.

Galatasaray are chasing the title. Gençlerbirliği are fighting to avoid relegation. Different battles. Same urgency.

Galatasaray are expected to line up in their familiar 4-2-3-1 system.

Icardi leads the attack. Creativity flows from the line behind him.

Lucas Torreira and Mario Lemina anchor the midfield, controlling tempo, breaking transitions, and setting rhythm.

The approach is clear: dominate possession, push high, apply pressure. Gençlerbirliği, however, will mirror the shape, but not the intent.

They are expected to sit deep, defend in numbers, and strike on the counter.

Players like Franco Tongya could be key, using pace to exploit any space left behind.

Team news and fine margins

Both sides carry absences.

Galatasaray are dealing with suspensions and injuries.

Gençlerbirliği will be without Henry Onyekuru due to disciplinary reasons, while Peter Etebo is ruled out through injury.

Small details, but at this stage, small details decide outcomes.

History and Expectation

Historically, Galatasaray have dominated this fixture.

They have won the majority of previous meetings, including a narrow victory earlier this season, a reminder that even control does not guarantee comfort.

What this game means

The pattern is predictable.

Galatasaray will control. Gençlerbirliği will resist.

The game will hinge on patience and precision.

But the stakes stretch beyond tactics.

Anything less than a win risks opening the door for Fenerbahçe.

Every point matters for Gençlerbirliği’s survival.

The bigger picture

For Osimhen, this is more than a return.

It is a re-entry into a title race that has tightened without him.

For Galatasaray, it is the restoration of belief.

Because in moments like this, having your most decisive player back, even for minutes, can change everything.