In today’s world, financial freedom is not just about having money, it is about being able to spend your money whenever and wherever you are. Whether you are shopping online from Lagos, booking a hotel in Dubai, or supporting family abroad, seamless access to your funds matters.

FirstBank Visa Gold Card is an international premium credit card designed for convenience, security, and global reach.

Issued in partnership with Visa International, FirstBank Visa Gold Card is denominated in US Dollars and secured with chip-and-PIN technology, ensuring safe transactions across borders.

It comes in two variants: a credit card backed by cash collateral, and a self-funded card where customers spend only what they load. This flexibility makes it suitable for different lifestyles: whether you prefer the discipline of pre-funding or the convenience of a credit-backed option.

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Transparent Fees, No Surprises

The Visa Gold Card is designed with transparent and straightforward charges that keep customers informed from the start. To obtain the card, there is a modest issuance fee of just $3. Everyday purchases, whether at point-of-sale (POS)terminals or online, come at no extra cost, ensuring that cardholders can shop freely. A flat fee of $3 applies to cash withdrawals at ATMs.

Beyond the fees, the Visa Gold Card offers generous spending limits that make it a truly global companion. Cardholders can withdraw up to $1,000 daily at ATMs, spend as much as $10,000 at POS terminals, and transact up to $5,000 dollars online. With these limits, the card provides the flexibility and reach needed to manage expenses confidently anywhere in the world.

This simple and predictable fee structure makes the Visa Gold Card both accessible and reliable, offering premium international functionality without the burden of complex or unexpected costs.

Fast Application, Easy Access

Applying for the Visa Gold Card is simple. Interested customers can visit the bank’s website or any FirstBank branch across Nigeria.

A Gateway to Global Living

The FirstBank Visa Gold Card is a passport to global commerce. From everyday purchases to international travel, it empowers customers to transact confidently, securely, and without borders. For individuals and businesses alike, it represents FirstBank’s commitment to financial inclusion and innovation, ensuring Nigerians remain connected to the world.