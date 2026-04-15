Key Management staff of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Seplat Energy Plc met with principal officers of the Delta State University (DELSU), at Abraka, Delta State, on Monday to deliberate on critical processes toward the take-off of a Centre of Excellence in Gas Development, approved for the institution by the Board in 2024.

The project, which is the latest among similar ones at Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, and Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, is the outcome of an NCDMB-commissioned research undertaken by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to provide a 10-year road map for research and development (R&D) for the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the event, the Director, Corporate Services, of the NCDMB, Abdulmalik Halilu, who represented the Board’s Executive Secretary, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, recalled that personnel of the Board and Seplat have held a series of engagements since 2024 to ensure they achieved a scope that clearly outlined the essence of what a centre of excellence is supposed to deliver in terms of infrastructure, equipment, capacity development, research policy and most importantly, sustainability of the project.

He disclosed that the Managements of NCDMB and Seplat Energy have endorsed the scope and were ready for the take-off of the project, with a team of technical experts already assembled to manage the entire process. He reiterated that the Standing Committee of the Board that has been managing the project since conception has been further reinforced with the inclusion of new personnel of general manager cadre to ensure that expectations of the project are met.

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“We wish to reassure you,” Dr. Halilu declared, that “the Executive Secretary is fully committed to the project, not just at the project development phase but even during execution,” and has accordingly deployed the full complement of staff covering quality assurance, research and development, and related operational units to achieve the best results.

In his own remarks, the Nigerian Content Manager of Seplat Energy, Simeon Ogari, said his company, which operates the 300 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) ANOH Gas Processing Plant, a 50/50 Joint Venture with the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), chose Delta State University, Abraka, for the Centre of Excellence project because of its proximity to his company’s major operational base.

While underlining the commitment of the company’s Management to timely completion and sustenance, he pointed out that the Research Centre in Gas Development would be beneficial not only to the institution but to the oil and gas industry and the country at large as a centre for advanced research and technology incubation.

He, however, emphasised the importance of collaboration, pointing out that “There is nothing as good as looking at the Triple Helix Model,” as every research centre in the world has government, institution, and the private sector working together in critically important roles. He said he expected same for the upcoming Centre.

Giving the background to the project, the Chief Executive Officer of GOSHEN, the management firm in charge of the project, Mr Leonard Okafor, noted that the research work undertaken by PricewaterhouseCooper showed that Nigeria is “operating an enclave economy,” without adequate intersectoral linkages, and that “there was need for entrenched local content in the oil and gas industry.” The Research Centre, he explained, was one of a number of initiatives designed to address the deficits.

The PwC research, he stated, also identified five areas where R&D would enhance local participation in the oil and gas industry, namely, Collaboration, Infrastructure, Capability, Commercial/Legal Framework, and Funding. He emphasised that “Finding the right collaboration is critical,” noting that academics with sound research backgrounds and who are well-published are particularly required for a project of this nature.

Explaining further what he titled as “Standard Requirements from Host Institutions,” the management consultant listed availability of research staff for secondment to [the Research] Centre, availability of non-research/administrative staff for secondment to the Centre, essential policy documents (Existing MoU for any existing research centre/collaboration between DELSU and other parties], Research Policy, and Finance and Procurement Policy).

In his own response, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Samuel Oghenovo Asagba, thanked NCDMB and Seplat for the world-class research facility they have decided to build at DELSU, assuring them that he would do his best to meet all requirements for successful take-off.

Regarding collaboration, he said the University, which was rated by Times Higher Education in 2026 as “The best state-owned university in Nigeria,” has very competent academics, renowned for their research output, to fulfil the requirement of collaboration. “In science and engineering, DELSU has high-flyers,” he declared.

Also speaking, the General Manager, Quality Assurance, of the NCDMB, Mr Chris Osuji, said his department was involved in the project to ensure top-notch finishing. According to him, “From inception to completion, NCDMB Quality Assurance is to be actively engaged,” he stated.

In a vote of thanks, the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, of the NCDMB, Mr Silas Ajimijaye, expressed appreciation to Seplat for providing the required funding, while urging the University Management to use the project to etch its name in gold.

In a similar vein, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Professor Douglason Omotor, thanked NCDMB and Seplat for the initiative, while assuring that the project executors would find technically competent academics and seasoned administrators to provide effective collaboration.