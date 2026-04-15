Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the release of N4.289 billion for the payment of pension entitlements, gratuities, and death benefits to retired civil servants and the families of deceased workers across the State and Local Government services.

The latest approval covers payments under the contributory pension scheme (accrued rights) and the defined benefit scheme (gratuities and death benefits), totalling 1,637 beneficiaries.

Under the Contributory Pension Scheme, N3,915,000,000 will be disbursed to 1,392 pensioners while 245 beneficiaries will receive a total of N374, 000,000 after payment.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, pointed out that ‘’with this release, the cumulative sum paid since the inception of this administration has reached N17.796 billion, benefiting no fewer than 8,344 retirees and families of deceased workers.’’

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The Commissioner further said that the latest disbursement reinforces the administration’s consistent efforts to address pension backlogs and rebuild trust in the system.

According to him, the payments are in line with the administration’s resolve to strengthen social protection.

Mr Maiyaki argued that the latest approval reflects Governor Uba Sani’s people-centred approach to governance and his firm commitment to prioritising the welfare of senior citizens.

“Governor Uba Sani remains deeply committed to the welfare of our senior citizens. This intervention goes beyond the settlement of liabilities; it is about restoring dignity, honouring years of meritorious service, and assuring our retirees and the families of deceased workers that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

“This decisive action underscores the administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, dignity, and financial security of our senior citizens who devoted their productive years to public service,’’ he added.

The Commissioner emphasised that the Governor’s interventions in the pension sector are part of broader governance reforms aimed at promoting fiscal discipline, enhancing transparency, and ensuring sustainability in the management of public finances.

He reassured that the Kaduna State Government will continue to implement prudent financial strategies and institutional reforms to guarantee the timely settlement of pension obligations, while safeguarding the long-term viability of the system.

According to Mr Maiyaki, the Governor remains resolute in upholding the dignity of labour and to ensure that public servants retire with a sense of fulfilment, security, and respect.