Viva Matic, a product of Aspira Nigeria Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with LG Electronics to deliver more efficient, machine-optimised laundry performance for Nigerian households.

The partnership brings together Viva Matic’s high-performance detergent, specially formulated for washing machines, with LG’s advanced washing machine technology, as more Nigerian consumers transition to automated laundry solutions. Designed to meet the growing demand for machine-compatible detergents, Viva Matic helps optimise washing machine performance while delivering superior cleaning results.

By combining LG’s innovation in laundry appliances with Viva Matic’s specialised detergent formulation, the collaboration aims to help consumers achieve cleaner clothes, improved fabric care, and a longer garment lifespan, making laundry easier, faster, and more efficient.

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As part of the partnership, customers who purchase LG washing machines will receive Viva Matic detergent, and consumers who purchase Viva Matic detergent stand a chance to win LG washing machines, rewarding loyalty and encouraging smarter laundry choices.

Speaking on the collaboration, Santhosh Kumar Nair, Chief Marketing Officer at Aspira Nigeria, said: “This partnership arrives at a time when efficiency and ease are increasingly important to Nigerian households.

‘Powering the Perfect Wash’ reflects the synergy between the superior cleaning power of Viva Matic detergent in washing machines and LG’s advanced laundry technology. Even more exciting are the rewards attached, which allow consumers to enjoy both performance and value.”

Also speaking on the partnership, Paul Mba, Corporate Marketing of LG Electronics said:

“At LG, our washing machines are designed to deliver superior efficiency, fabric care, and convenience for modern households. Partnering with Viva Matic, a brand that clearly understands the needs of Nigerian families, allows us to further enhance the laundry experience by pairing advanced technology with a detergent formulated specifically for machine washing. We are excited about this collaboration and confident it will help consumers achieve better results while making everyday laundry simpler and more efficient.”

The Viva Matic, LG partnership reinforces both brands’ commitment to innovation, convenience, and improving everyday living for Nigerian families through smarter home solutions.

About Aspira Nigeria Limited

Aspira Nigeria Limited is the leading manufacturers of LaundryCare and Personal care products, under various brands such asViva, Siri, Oracare, Fizz, Sabil, Family Care, Baby & Me, Biotoland MP3.