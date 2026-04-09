FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and the leading financial inclusion service provider, has announced its strategic sponsorship of the second edition of ChessMasters, Africa’s largest school chess tournament. The announcement was made at the official press conference of the tournament held on 16 March 2026 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

ChessMasters is an annual chess tournament designed to equip the next generation with critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills. The competition targets children in primary school aged between 6 and 11 years old. Organised by Eko Hotels and Suites & KEY Academy , ChessMasters was created to provide thousands of children across Nigeria with opportunities to develop modern educational skills, bringing schools together on a national stage.

Speaking at the press conference, Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications at FirstBank, said, “Our sponsorship of ChessMasters 2026 reflects our commitment to building talents and communities, driving inclusion, and deepening engagement through our First@Sports initiative, a platform that celebrates talent and promotes social impact through sports. With over a century of supporting legacy sports in Nigeria, we are proud of our enduring partnerships – 105 years with the Georgian Cup, 65 years with the Lagos Amateur Golf Championship and 35 years with the Dala Hard Court Tennis Championship.”

Ijabiyi further highlighted how the sponsorship aligns with FirstBank’s sustainability pillars of Education, Health, and Welfare. “We recognise the potential of chess to help school-age children challenge themselves, think critically, and compete at the highest level, hence we see the tournament as a launchpad for a pan-African movement leveraging chess as a tool for education, empowerment, and leadership development. We are utilising this platform as another avenue to promote social impact and drive positive change in the community.”

Caline Chagoury Moudabar, Director and Co- Founder of ChessMasters and her partner Damilola Okonkwo of Key Academy, expressed appreciation for FirstBank’s support, noting that the partnership will help scale the impact of ChessMasters and inspire more schools to participate. “We are happy to welcome FirstBank on board. This collaboration will boost chess development in Nigeria and promote critical thinking among young minds. With support from partners like FirstBank, we are opening the doors of participation to more children and more schools in this year’s edition.”

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Prince Adeyinka Adewole, Vice President of the Nigeria Chess Federation, commended the initiative, emphasising its role in nurturing future chess talents. “Chess connects people, ideas, and opportunities. It teaches children to be analytical, patient, and manage their time and resources effectively. Chess also improves concentration and has been particularly beneficial for children with autism.”

The second edition of ChessMasters will be held on Saturday, 2 May 2026 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos. The competition is open to 150 schools across Lagos, with over 700 students expected to participate and vie for a total prize pool of N10 million.

FirstBank’s involvement in the 2026 edition of the tournament reinforces the potential of ChessMasters to become a launchpad for African children, leveraging chess as a tool for education, empowerment, and leadership development.