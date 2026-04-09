The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates who registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their examination notification slips ahead of the exercise scheduled to commence on 16 April.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said the slips contain the candidates’ examination date, venue, and other key details.

The statement noted that the examination would be conducted over several days, making it necessary for candidates to confirm their individual schedules.

“Candidates are strongly advised to print their examination slips in order to confirm their examination date, venue, and time, as the exercise will be conducted over several days,” the board said.

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Early printing

The board urged candidates to print their slips early and familiarise themselves with their examination centres to avoid any last-minute challenges.

It added that each candidate has been assigned a specific schedule on the slip, which allows the candidate to arrive at the centre well ahead of examination time to allow for proper screening and accreditation before the commencement of the examination.

“To print the examination slip, candidates should visit the Board’s website and click on ‘2026 UTME Slip Printing,” the board said.

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The board also warned candidates and examination centre operators against any form of malpractice, noting that stricter measures have been introduced for this year’s exercise.

“This year’s examination features enhanced security measures designed to curb all forms of malpractice,” the board said, adding that strict sanctions will be applied to offenders.

UTME 2026

The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

This year, over 2.2 million candidates are to sit the Computer-Based Test used to rank candidates for the admissions.