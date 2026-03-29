In celebration of his 25-year milestone in the music industry, Nigerian music icon 2Baba is set to take Lagos by storm with the highly anticipated 2Baba Experience. At the heart of this unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and artistry will be Legend Extra Stout, Nigeria’s premier full-brewed stout, delivering an experience that promises to refresh guests and fuel the night’s bold energy with its unmistakably rich taste.

The concert which will take place on Sunday, 29 March 2026, at Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos, is set to become one of the year’s most talked-about music experiences. Fans can expect an evening of live performances from 2Baba himself, along with surprise appearances and special moments that pay tribute to the artist’s remarkable journey in shaping Nigerian music.

For 25 years, 2Baba has defined what it means to be a legend, shaping culture, inspiring generations, and setting the pace for excellence. As anticipation builds for The 2Baba Experience, the moment calls for a brand that has become synonymous with boldness, authenticity, and unforgettable shared experiences.

Legend Extra Stout stands at the heart of this milestone, a brand long associated with celebrating real stories, timeless character, and the spirit of those who define their era. As a partner, Legend is fuelling the build-up to an unforgettable night, connecting fans to a celebration worthy of a true icon.

Speaking on the partnership, Ifeyinwa Madu, the Senior Brand Manager of Legend Extra Stout, Nigerian Breweries said, “2Baba’s 25-year journey is a testament to talent, consistency, and passion. And if Legend isn’t partnering with a legend, then who will? Partnering with him for this landmark concert speaks to our commitment to creating experiences people truly connect with. This is more than a concert, it’s a Legendary experience, and we’re thrilled to bring it to fans.”

Fans don’t have to miss out—Legend Extra Stout is giving out free tickets for this unforgettable night. The 2Baba Experience, powered by Legend Extra Stout, promises a Legendary night of music, culture, and moments fans will talk about for years.

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