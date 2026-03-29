The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is set to return for its 12th edition on 9 May 2026, with organisers unveiling new categories and a wider continental focus.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the MultiChoice Studio in Ilupeju, Lagos, where Africa Magic outlined plans for what it described as one of the most significant editions of the awards to date.

Since its inception in 2013, the AMVCA has grown into a major platform for celebrating African storytelling, while also contributing to the continent’s creative economy.

Organisers say the awards have generated over 30,000 jobs across sectors, including production design, writing, sound engineering and logistics, reinforcing its role beyond entertainment as a driver of industry growth and economic impact.

Speaking at the event, Executive Head of Content and Channels at MultiChoice West Africa, Atinuke Babatunde, emphasised the importance of recognising the full spectrum of creative talent behind film and television productions.

“Beyond the lights, the red carpet, and the applause, there is a deeper story, one of craftsmanship. The writers, the directors, the editors, the designers, the technicians, the many hands and minds that shape the stories we love. This year, we are being as intentional as we’ve always been about recognising that ecosystem of excellence,” she said.

New categories

A major highlight of the 2026 edition is the expansion of its category list to reflect a stronger pan-African identity. Two new categories, Best Indigenous Language North Africa and Best Indigenous Language Central Africa, have been introduced, marking a step towards cultural representation across the continent.

Ms Babatunde further noted that the awards aim to celebrate Africa’s diversity through storytelling. “We are celebrating culture, in all its richness and authenticity. From Lagos to Nairobi, from Dakar to Johannesburg, African stories continue to reflect who we are, how we live, and how we connect with the world,” she added.

In total, the 12th edition will feature 32 award categories, comprising 18 jury-decided awards, 11 audience-voting categories, and three special recognition honours, including the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer awards.

Jury, nominees

Organisers also confirmed the appointment of veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva as Head Judge for the 2026 edition, bringing decades of industry experience to the role.

Ahead of the main ceremony, organisers revealed that the nominees for the 12th edition will be announced on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

The announcement will air live on Africa Magic channels from 7:00pm, hosted by AMVCA-winning actor Chimezie Imo.

The upcoming edition follows the 11th AMVCA ceremony held on 10 May 2025 at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos. The event, themed “Mother Earth”, celebrated excellence in African film and television across 28 categories.

Among the standout winners, Freedom Way, produced by Blessing Uzzi, clinched the Best Movie award. At the same time, Seven Doors dominated the acting categories, with Femi Adebayo winning Best Lead Actor and Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha taking Best Lead Actress.

Other notable winners included Awam Amkpa for Best Director (The Man Died), Gabriel Afolayan for Best Supporting Actor (Inside Life), and Mercy Aigbe for Best Supporting Actress (Farmer’s Bride). At the same time, Kayode Kasum received the Trailblazer Award.