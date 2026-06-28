The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Tunji Disu, has commended the Governor Peter Mbah Administration for setting up what he described as a state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre for effective surveillance of the state.

Mr Disu, who expressed surprise at the sophistication of the security infrastructure, wished every other state could come over to understudy the Command and Control Centre and set up one to boost security of lives and property in every part of the country.

The IGP spoke during a tour of the facility on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Centre for DNA Forensics and Criminal Investigation, Enugu, a strategic partnership between the Mbah Administration and the Godfrey Okoye University to promote scientific, evidence-based justice and war against criminality.

“I must confess that I am surprised we have this kind of facility here in this state because you know I worked for Lagos. I know we had something like this in Lagos, but the advancement of this present one amazed me.

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“This is a control room that has a lot of facilities with the ability to see almost everywhere in this state. There is no place that is left ungoverned from the control room. We can see the forest. We can zoom in – I think over 40 per cent – to be able to see far away. We can zoom in close to 30 kilometers away. That is great security.

“I wish every state in Nigeria will come here and emulate what is happening. I have seen AI cameras. I have seen officers dedicated to certain areas of the state watching, seeing what is happening.

“I have also seen records of the successes recorded through this control room. One more time, I wish all the states in Nigeria will come around, see what is happening here and emulate it,” Mr Disu said.

He equally commended the state’s Distress Response Squad initiative, a special police unit with over 150 security vehicles installed with AI-enabled cameras and also linked to the Command and Control Centre.

“I moved around. I saw the state’s DRS and then we put them to test. They did not know I was listening to them. We put them to test. We asked them to move to a certain part of the town and within two, three, four minutes, they were there. It shows their efficiency.

“Then I am sure you know I was the former commander of the Rapid Response Force in Lagos too and then I do not want to mention here which is better – whether the DRS here or the Rapid Response Force. But the most important thing is that they have shown efficiency. They have shown capacity and I thank the governor of this state for investing in security of the people of the state,” he stated.

Also in the tour was the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

It is recalled that the Enugu State Command and Control Centre built by the Mbah Administration was formally inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu during his official visit to the state on 4 January 2025.