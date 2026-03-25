The Nigerian online betting and gaming space continues to grow rapidly, and one platform making waves is BetJara. With its latest promotion, new players can now take advantage of a 100% Casino welcome bonus of up to ₦100,000, giving them a powerful boost right from the start.

A Generous Start for New Players

BetJara’s Casino welcome bonus is designed to double your initial deposit. This means that whatever amount you deposit as a new user is matched 100%, up to a maximum of ₦100,000. For example, if you deposit ₦20,000, you receive an additional ₦20,000 in bonus funds, instantly increasing your betting balance.

How to Claim the BetJara Bonus

Getting started with the BetJara welcome bonus is straightforward:

1. Register a new account on the platform.

2. Complete your profile and verification process.

3. Make your first deposit.

4. Select your preferred bonus (sports or casino).

5. Receive a 100% matched bonus instantly upon first deposit (ensure you select casino bonus at the point of making deposit).

Once credited, players can begin exploring the platform’s wide selection of games and betting markets.

Key Terms and Conditions

Like all casino and betting bonuses, BetJara’s offer comes with certain requirements:

• Maximum bonus: ₦100,000

• Minimum deposit: 100 Naira

• Maximum winning: 100,000 Naira

• Wagering requirements: 20x (turnover 20 times)

• Validity period: 48 hours

• Eligibility: New users only

These conditions ensure fair use of the promotion while giving players a reasonable chance to unlock their winnings.

The 100% Casino welcome bonus up to ₦100,000 positions BetJara as one of the more competitive platforms for new players in Nigeria. By doubling your first deposit, it provides extra value and more opportunities to explore both sports betting and casino games.

As always, players should read the terms carefully and practice responsible gaming. When used tactically, this welcome offer can be a great way to kick-start your betting experience on BetJara.

Kindly visit https://betjara.ng/en/casino-lobby/ to enjoy this game and more.

18+ are only allowed to register and play on Betjara. Terms and Conditions Apply!