The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released the list of party structure executive positions, spanning from the polling unit level to the state level.

The party, in a statement issued on its official handle on X on Wednesday, said the structure outlines a multi-layered leadership framework designed to improve coordination, participation and accountability within the party.

“This development marks a significant step towards strengthening the party’s internal structure, enhancing grassroots participation, and ensuring effective coordination across all levels of the party,” it said.

According to the ADC, the new structure introduces 13 executive positions at the polling unit level, 22 at the ward level, 31 at the LGA level, and 33 at the state level.

The opposition party urged its members and stakeholders to study the structure and actively participate in the process, emphasising that a well-organised system would translate into stronger electoral performance.

“Together, we continue to build a stronger and more united ADC,” it added.

The release of the structure comes amid ongoing sales of nomination and membership forms by the party.

Founded in 2005, the ADC remained on the fringes of Nigeria’s political space for years, operating largely as a minor party with limited national impact. However, its profile has shifted significantly in recent times, especially from 2025, as internal crises within major parties triggered a wave of defections.

Prominent political figures have since aligned with the party, boosting its visibility and credibility. Among them is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whose political moves have continued to shape opposition dynamics.

Also linked to the party’s growing momentum is a former Anambra State governor Peter Obi, whose support base among young and urban voters has made him a significant force in national politics.

In the National Assembly several lawmakers including the senator representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe has also been associated with the party’s expanding ranks, alongside other influential figures across different regions.

These defections, coupled with dissatisfaction within dominant parties, have contributed to repositioning the ADC as a platform for coalition-building and political realignment ahead of the next general election cycle.