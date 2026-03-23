US President Donald Trump has said Israel will be “very happy” with the US reaching a ceasefire deal with Iran.

He said this shortly after postponing his threatened strike against Iran’s power plants.

The US president told reporters in Florida on Monday that he spoke to Israeli leaders about reaching a deal with Iran, which would bring peace to the region.

He said “both sides want peace,” while noting that Tehran had reached out to him for talks.

However, Iran denies having any direct or indirect discussions with the US.

The IRGC-linked Fars News Agency reported that no contact was made between Iran and Mr Trump, “not even through an intermediary.”

Israel is also yet to comment on the proposed peace deal.

However, Mr Trump insists that there has been a 15-point agreement between the US and Iran.

He also said Iran has agreed not to have nuclear weapons.

He, however, declared that he cannot guarantee that a deal will be reached, and that the US will ‘just keep bombing’ if talks fail.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Iran was in indirect talks with the US, mediated by Oman, when the US-Israel war on Iran started on the last day of February.

Both sides had ended rounds of talks a day before the attack and scheduled another meeting for the coming week.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, had said “good progress” was made on the nuclear issue and sanction relief.

However, Mr Trump claimed Tehran was an imminent threat to US interests after the February attack.

The war, which is now in its fourth week, engulfed the Middle East and has led to the death of more than 2,500 people in the region, including the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and several other Iranian top officials.