Background

The Federal Government of Nigeria has received financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the implementation of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme.

The objective of the iDICE Programme is to promote entrepreneurship, boost innovation, create jobs, enhance social development, and achieve economic transformation by fostering growth in the digital technology and creativeecosystem—building on existing investments and synergies with ongoing initiatives in Nigeria.

In line with implementation arrangements, the iDICE Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) within the Bank of Industry (BOI) is seeking to engage the services of a Public Relations Firm to support the programme’s communication, visibility, and partnership objectives.

Technology and Creative Sector

Financing Agreement reference: 2000200005160

Project ID No.: P-NG-K00-009

1. Objectives

The engaged firm shall be responsible for developing and executing a Public Relations strategy that strengthens government relations, enhances stakeholder engagement, including fostering strategic partnerships, and ensuring continuous liaison with government institutions, development partners, and key ecosystem stakeholders in alignment with the Programme’s transformative goals.

Scope of Work

The Firm shall carry out a range of duties including, but not limited to:

a) Develop and implement a strategic public relations plan aligned with iDICE objectives, ensuring targeted outreach to government, private sector, and development partners

b) Strengthen government relations by maintaining active engagement with relevant ministries, agencies, and state focal persons to ensure alignment and support for iDICE initiatives.

c) Identify, negotiate, and manage strategic partnerships with public, private, and development sector actors to advance programme goals.

d) Facilitate stakeholder engagement sessions involving government, private sector, civil society, academia, and beneficiaries to promote programme activities and gather feedback

e) Developing and implementing a crisis management framework to anticipate, manage, and mitigate reputational or communications risks that may affect the programme, including identifying potential risk areas, establishing communication protocols, preparing key messages and media responses, and coordinating stakeholder briefings during crises.

f) Monitor, evaluate, and report on communications, public relations, and partnership outcomes, providing data-driven recommendations for continuous improvement.

Minimum Qualification, Skills and Experience

a) The firm must be legally registered in Nigeria (CAC and TIN) with at least 3 years of operation in communications, PR, marketing, or media.

b) Demonstrated experience in managing communications, visibility, and stakeholder engagement for large-scale national or development programmes, preferably within the public or donor-funded sector.

c) Proven capability to deliver integrated communication and PR solutions, including strategic communications, crisis management, and partnership development.

d) Verified record of collaboration with government institutions, international development partners, and private sector organisations, demonstrating strong multi-stakeholder coordination and government relations expertise.

e) Demonstrated understanding of Nigeria’s digital technology and creative ecosystem.

f) Familiarity with international development communication standards (AfDB, AFD, IsDB, etc.).

References and Documentation

• At least two (2) client references from similar completed projects.

Financial and Tax Requirements

1. Confirmation of financial capacity of the company (3 years audited statement of accounts and financial summary).

2. Evidence of VAT Registration and Company Tax Clearance Certificates for the last 3 years.

Firms that are registered outside Nigeria shall submit relevant legal and compliance documents as applicable to their countries of jurisdiction.

Submission of EOIs

Expressions of Interest should be structured as follows:

a) Details / organizational profile of the firm or consortium detailing the firm’s strengths, expertise and any relevant information (max. 3 pages)

b) Experience in similar assignments (max. 7 pages)

c) Availability of Key Experts

d) Any additional document(s) or information the firm believes is relevant

EOI submissions should not exceed 25 pages, excluding documents to be submitted as detailed under the Legal & Compliance and Financial & Tax Requirements above.

The eligibility criteria, the establishment of a shortlist and the selection procedure shall be in accordance with the African Development Bank’s “Procurement Policy for Bank Group Funded Operations” October 2015, which is available on the AFDB’s website. Please note that interest expressed by an organization does not imply any obligation on the part of the Bank to include it in the shortlist.

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Consultant Qualification (CQS) method set out in the Procurement Policy and the procurement plan for the activities

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours, i.e. from 8 AM to 5 PM on working days.

Deadline for Submission of EOIs

Expression of interest SHALL be submitted via email to [email protected] no later than 6th of April, 2026 at [3:00pm] (WAT) and specifically mention “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST: ENGAGEMENT OF PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM

For the Terms of Reference (TOR) for this Expression of Interest, please visit here.