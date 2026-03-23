The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who registered for the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can start printing their notification slips from Monday, 23 March.

The mock exam, typically used to test the Computer-Based Test (CBT) system and prepare candidates ahead of the UTME, is scheduled for Saturday, 28 March.

In its weekly bulletin published on Monday, JAMB asked candidates to print their slips on the board website.

“Candidates are to access their slips via the JAMB website, clicking on ‘2-Session 2026 MOCK SLIP PRINTING,’ and entering their registration numbers,” the bulletin reads in part.

“All registered candidates are advised to print their slips and locate their assigned centres within their chosen examination towns ahead of the examination date.”

Extended duration

Meanwhile, JAMB said the mock UTME will run for four hours instead of the traditional two hours.

The board said the adjustment is designed to give candidates ample opportunity to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment.

It explained that two consecutive sessions will be held on the same day: the first from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and the second from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“This is to provide candidates with sufficient exposure ahead of the main examination. Candidates will participate in both sessions consecutively. Candidates are therefore advised to take note of the extended duration,” the statement added.

Participation mandatory

Meanwhile, JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, a professor, said it is mandatory for candidates who registered for the Mock-UTME to participate.

Mr Oloyede explained that the Mock-UTME has limited slots, and candidates who registered but refuse to sit for it have only wasted a slot that another interested candidate could’ve taken.

“All affected candidates are therefore strongly advised to make the necessary arrangements to participate in the Mock UTME.”