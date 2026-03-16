Governor Dauda Lawal has been selected to accompany President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a historic state visit to the United Kingdom.

The President and the First Lady, along with other members of the presidential entourage, will depart Abuja for the United Kingdom on Tuesday, marking the kickoff of the state visit.

A statement by the spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that King Charles will host President Tinubu, his wife and the entourage at Windsor Castle from Wednesday, 18 March to Thursday, 19 March.

The statement read in parts, “Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal will join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s entourage for a historic visit to the United Kingdom on March 18 and 19, 2026.

“The purpose of the state visit, according to the presidency, is to strengthen bilateral relations and explore collaboration opportunities in immigration, trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

“At Windsor Castle, President Tinubu, the First Lady, and their entourage will be invited by Their Majesties to view a special exhibition of Royal Collection items related to Nigeria. In the evening, the Royal Family will host a State Banquet in honour of the Nigerian guests.

“During the visit, President Tinubu will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer, leading to expanded bilateral talks ending with the signing of MoUs on trade, investment, defence, and cultural cooperation.

“The President will serve as the guest of honour at the Nigerian Modernism exhibition, which features modern art and culture, and will also participate in a reception with Nigerian and British business leaders as well as diaspora community members.

“The state visit will provide Governor Lawal with networking opportunities, opening significant prospects for investment and economic benefits for Zamfara State.”