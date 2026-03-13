Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, together with Nigerian Breweries Plc, the foremost brewer in Nigeria, and Genesis Power & Energy Solutions Ltd, a leading African clean energy infrastructure development and asset management company, have entered a strategic partnership to establish one of Africa’s largest state-of-the-art recycled PET (rPET) production facilities in Nigeria, based on planned production capacity.

The landmark collaboration marks a significant step toward strengthening circular economy infrastructure and sustainable packaging value chains across the region.

Located in Lagos, the site represents is aninvestment to develop a facility capable of producing up to 45,000 tons of food‑grade rPET resin annually, with start‑up targeted in the first half of 2027. By converting post‑consumer PET bottles into high‑quality recycled material for packaging applications, the initiative aims to meet fast‑rising demand for recycled content, reduce plastic waste, and create local value through improved collection systems, job creation, and increased participation across the recycling value chain.

The partnership brings together complementary strengths across the PET value chain. Indorama Ventures, the world’s largest recycler of PET for beverages, contributes expertise in sustainable materials development.

Nigerian Breweries, a Heineken operating company, provides strong local market insight and engagement across Nigeria’s beverage ecosystem, while Genesis Energy supports the initiative with sustainable infrastructure and energy expertise.

The project is expected to support recycling capacity in Nigeria, subject to regulatory approvals, technical validation, and operational implementation. Together, the partners aim to establish commercially viable rPEToperations that enable responsible growth and long-term environmental impact.

This initiative aligns with Nigeria’s National Policy on Plastic Waste Management, introduced in 2020 to strengthen collection, recycling, and circular economy solutions, with the goal that all plastic packaging be recyclable, biodegradable, compostable, or reusable by 2030. Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial hub, provides a strategic base to develop recycling infrastructure capable of serving both national and regional demand.

Commenting on the landmark partnership, Yash Lohia, Executive President of Petchem and Chairman of ESG Council at Indorama Ventures,said, “This partnership marks a defining milestone in our global recycling journey. By establishing our largest recycling facility to date and one of the largest rPET sites in Africa, we are bringing Indorama Ventures’ global expertise, proven technologies, and long-term vision for circularity to a region with immense growth potential.

This investment reflects our belief that scaling sustainability solutions locally is essential to building resilient, sustainable packaging systems that deliver lasting environmental and economic value.”

With a global recycling footprint spanning 20 facilities across 11 countries, Indorama Ventures has recycled more than 160 billion postconsumer PET bottles into high-quality recycled materials.

The Nigeria facility represents the company’s first recycling investment in Africa and the largest recycling plant Indorama Ventures has ever built, underscoring the scale of the company’s long-termcommitment to circular infrastructure, advanced recycling technology, and partnerships that strengthen collection, education, and innovation across the value chain.

Genesis Energy supports the partnership by enabling sustainable infrastructure and energy solutions that underpin low carbon industrial development and circular economy systems across Africa. The company operates across 11 African countries, with utility-scale generation projects of more than 780MW in operations, ongoing construction, and advanced development in Nigeria, South Africa, Benin Republic, Zambia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Mali and United Kingdom, as well as a project development pipeline north of 4.5GW.

It deploys solar, wind, battery storage, and natural gas solutions, and is pursuing an ambition to allocate up to $2 billion annually over the next five years, with a targeted 10 GW of installed and contracted capacity.

Speaking on the partnership, Chairman and CEO of Genesis Energy, Mr Akinwole II Omoboriowo, said, “This compelling initiative demonstrates Genesis’ commitments to deploying capital to climate resilient investments by leveraging clean energy as a strategic nexus to advancing viable economic opportunities. The investment is also a testament to how cross-sector partnerships can enable sustainable industrial development. By combining circular economy principles with resilient infrastructure and energy solutions, the initiative supports long-term environmental impact and local value creation.”

Beyond industrial investment, the project is expected to contribute to broader environmental and socio-economic objectives through increased PET collection, diverted plastic waste away from landfill, and sustained engagement with local communities to promote best practices in waste collection and recycling.

The signing of the partnership agreement represents the first milestone in a longer-term development roadmap and reflects a shared commitment by the partners to invest responsibly, support sustainable packaging solutions, and contribute to Nigeria’s transition toward a more circular and resource-efficient economy.

About Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures PCL, listed in Thailand (Bloomberg: IVL.TB), is one of the world’s leading sustainable petrochemicals producers, with a manufacturing footprint serving local and regional customers across Europe, Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company’s ~25,000 employees reimagine chemistry to create safe, responsible materials that sustain life-critical industries and improve the lives of billions of people.

Its segments – Combined PET, Fibers, Indovinya, and Indovida – produce indispensable chemistry serving essential markets, including food & beverages, textiles, pharmaceuticals, home & personal care, automotive, and agrochemicals. The company’s diverse businesses generated revenue of $15.4 billion in 2024. Indorama Ventures is listed in the Dow Jones Best-In-Class Indices, recognizing our ambition to lead change and shape a future where materials are more innovative and circular.www.indoramaventures.com | LinkedIn

About Nigerian Breweries PLC

A member of the HEINEKEN Group, Nigerian Breweries Plc is Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing company. Incorporated in 1946 as “Nigerian Brewery Limited,” the company made history in June 1949 when the first bottle of STAR lager beer rolled out of its Lagos brewery bottling line. Today, it has a rich portfolio of 19 high-quality brands (Heineken, Desperados, Maltina, Life, Amstel Malta, Gulder, Fayrouz, and Legend) produced from nine breweries and distributed nationwide.

Nigerian Breweries Plc is also the recipient of several awards and recognitions in other areas of its operations, including product quality, marketing excellence, productivity and innovation, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability.

To learn more, visit the Nigerian Breweries website: nbplc.com

About GENESIS Energy

GENESIS Energy is a leading clean energy infrastructure development and asset management company, focused on financing, developing, and managing climate-impactful projects across Africa. With over two decades of experience, GENESIS Energy has over 780 MW of operational and under-construction projects and a robust pipeline of 4.5 GW in development.

GENESIS Energy is committed to advancing clean energy solutions through a range of technologies, including Solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Gas-to-Power, Hydro, Wind, and Hybrid technologies. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, we have footprints in over 10 African countries.

For more information, visit website