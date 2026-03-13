Content creator and philanthropist Mitchell Mukoro, popularly known as King Mitchy, has issued a public apology following weeks of online controversy triggered by her conduct on social media, including a distressing live video in which she appeared to ingest a harmful substance.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, the influencer apologised to Seyi Tinubu, social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and the Ooni of Ife, as well as to Nigerians who had criticised her actions.

The apology comes after a heated online feud that began in late February and spiralled into allegations, counter-allegations and widespread debate on social media.

Public apology

Speaking in the video, the influencer admitted that her conduct had fallen short of the standards expected of a public figure.

“Good morning, Nigerians. I’m ready to be held accountable for my actions. For some days I’ve thought about my behaviour, and I know that I was wrong and I want to be held accountable,” she said.

She also acknowledged criticism over a live broadcast during which she appeared to consume a substance believed to be bleach.

“For the substance I took on live video, that was very wrong of me because there are young girls who are looking up to me one day, and I know I disappointed a lot of people. That was wrong of me, I was wrong,” she said.

Addressing Mr Tinubu, whom she referred to as “ST”, she apologised for comments she had previously made online.

“And my boss ST (Seyi Tinubu), I’m so sorry. I know I apologised privately, but I did not disrespect you privately; I disrespected you publicly, so I want to apologise publicly. I’m so sorry, sir. I want you to know that I will never take your support for granted,” she said.

Ooni

The influencer also apologised to the Ooni of Ife, kneeling in the video as she expressed regret for dragging the monarch into the controversy.

“I’m so sorry, sir. I’m so sorry for bringing your name into this. I’m so sorry, Daddy,” she said.

She also addressed VeryDarkMan, describing him as her “brother” and saying she had come to understand his activism better.

“You’re fighting for Nigerians, and we can make Nigeria a better place, and I’m sorry for coming at you like that,” she said.

“Maybe now I understand you better because I had to step back and understand the kind of person that you are, you’re fighting for a good cause for Nigeria to be better. And you need more supporters, not people to fight you.”

How the controversy started

The controversy began after King Mitchy announced that she had renovated a dilapidated school in Delta State within six days through her charitable initiative, presenting the project as evidence that meaningful change could occur quickly with genuine commitment.

She attributed the project’s financial backing to Seyi and to music executive and Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy.

However, some of her remarks during the announcement were widely interpreted online as veiled criticism of VeryDarkMan, a social media activist known for publicly confronting perceived corruption and social injustice.

The activist subsequently accused her of being used as a political pawn to “launder” the image of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, claims that further fuelled tensions online.

The situation intensified when the influencer posted what she described as a private social media conversation with the Ooni of Ife, claiming that “even this king” had reached out to her. Critics said the disclosure was disrespectful to the monarch and questioned her motives.

Bleach video and death rumour

The dispute took a dramatic turn when Mitchy, during an emotional live video session, appeared to drink a substance believed by viewers to be bleach. Several viewers attempted to dissuade her during the broadcast.

Shortly afterwards, a statement posted on her Instagram page by her management claimed that she had died at Prime Care Hospital in Abuja after medical efforts to revive her failed.

The announcement sparked widespread alarm across social media.

However, the hospital quickly issued a statement denying the claim.

The facility said the influencer was neither admitted to nor died at its hospital and warned that it would investigate the source of the misinformation and consider legal action against those responsible.

Mitchy’s management later retracted the earlier statement, clarifying that she was alive and recovering.

“Michelle is okay now,” the follow-up post read.

Seyi Tinubu denies involvement

Amid the controversy, Mr Tinubu also issued a statement rejecting allegations that he had been involved in the feud between Mitchy and VeryDarkMan.

He said he had met the influencer only once in a public setting and had supported her charitable activities financially as part of his broader philanthropic work supporting youth initiatives.

“I met Mitchy once, in a public setting, alongside others. On that occasion, I provided financial support toward her NGO activities, just as I have supported many young Nigerians and organisations working to empower our people,” he said.

Mr Tinubu also denied having any private dealings with the influencer.

“There has never been a private encounter, no secret arrangement, and no impropriety of any kind,” he said.

He further accused VeryDarkMan of using a feud he had no involvement in to attack his reputation.

“If my name generates attention, let us at least deal in facts. Supporting charitable causes is not a crime. Meeting someone publicly to support their NGO is not a scandal,” he added.