Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, has approved the appointment of Kabir Yahaya Gusau as the pioneer Managing Director (MD) of Gusau International Airport.

Approval of the appointment was announced through a statement on Wednesday by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada. The SSG explained that the appointment is part of the ongoing efforts of the state government to ensure effective coordination and operational readiness of the Airport project which will soon commence operation.

The airport is expected to significantly enhance national and international connectivity, investment opportunities, and economic development for Zamfara State and the country at large.

The appointee is a seasoned aviation professional and brings over three decades experience in aviation operations and airspace management.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Mr Gusau served in various strategic capacities within the Nigerian aviation sector, including Airspace Manager at Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Gombe Airport. He has also served as Special Assistant to the Managing Director/Chief Executive of NAMA among others.

Until his recent appointment, he served as General Manager, Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) at the NAMA Headquarters, Abuja.

Mr Gusau holds a Master’s degree in Transport Planning from Lagos State University (LASU), a Postgraduate Diploma in Transport Planning from LASU, and certifications in Aeronautical Communication from the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

Mr Nakwada said Governor Lawal expects the appointee to leverage his expertise in ensuring effective coordination and seamless airport operations, in compliance with global standards.