Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, on Monday received 13-year-old international STEM Olympiad gold medalist, Chimdiebube Onwubiko, at the Government House, Enugu, where he praised the young scholar for bringing honour to the state and rewarded him, his Mathematics teacher and Evergreen Schools with cash gifts.

Master Onwubiko, a JSS 3 student of Evergreen College, Enugu, won a gold medal in Mathematics and a silver medal in Science in the Grades 9–11 category at the International STEM Olympiad held in Rome, Italy, where participants from 54 countries competed.

Speaking during the reception at the Lion Building, Governor Mbah described the student’s outstanding performance as a proud moment for Enugu State and commended both him and his teachers for their dedication, discipline and pursuit of excellence.

“We are so proud of you and your teachers,” the governor said, as he encouraged the young champion to sustain his remarkable performance and continue striving for greater accomplishments.

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Governor Mbah also reiterated his administration’s commitment to expanding access to quality education through collaboration with educational institutions, noting that the state’s Smart Green Schools initiative was designed to ensure that every child, irrespective of location, has access to world-class learning opportunities capable of unlocking their full potential.

In a lively interaction, Governor Mbah described Onwubiko as “a magician” in Mathematics and sought to know the secret behind his exceptional performance and future aspirations. The student explained that his passion for competition, willingness to make sacrifices and the inspiration he draws from his high-achieving classmates have continued to motivate him to excel.

Reflecting on his journey to international success, Onwubiko attributed his achievement to years of discipline, hard work and consistent preparation, stressing that while teachers play a critical role, students must also remain committed to excellence.

Speaking on behalf of the school, the Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Schools, Doris Chinedu-Okoro, described the Olympiad success as a product of the institution’s culture of academic excellence and rigorous preparation, expressing confidence that its students would continue to distinguish themselves on the global stage.

Also speaking, Onwubiko’s Mathematics teacher, Chisom Unachukwu, said the student’s success was the culmination of years of deliberate preparation and determination, recalling the courage he displayed in competing against older participants at the international competition.

Governor Mbah capped the reception by announcing cash rewards of ₦2 million to Chimdiebube Onwubiko, ₦2 million to his Mathematics teacher, Chisom Unachukwu, and ₦1 million to Evergreen Schools in recognition of their outstanding achievement.

The young scholar was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen Schools, Doris Chinedu-Okoro; his Mathematics teacher, Chisom Unachukwu; and the Vice Principal (Special Programmes), Chimbuchi Chinedu-Okoro.

Also present were the Commissioner for Education, Professor Ndubueze Mbah; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Delivery, Ozirumba Afigbo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Mainstream Media, Dan Nwomeh; the General Manager of Afia TV, Nnamdi Obanya; Afia TV Chief Correspondent, Nathalie Ukwu; and Afia Radio Manager, Orji Nwachukwu.