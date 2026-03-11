The 2026 budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has passed second reading at the Senate.

The senators voted to pass the appropriation bill after debating its general principles during the plenary on Wednesday.

The budget proposal seeks to authorise spending of about N2.201 trillion for the FCT from 1 January to 31 December 2026. Of the amount, N1.65 billion is proposed for personnel costs, N378 billion for overheads, and N1.6 trillion for capital projects.

The proposal was introduced in the chamber during Wednesday’s plenary and was scheduled for second reading the same day before it was passed.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier transmitted the budget to the National Assembly in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Tuesday’s plenary.

Unlike the budgets of Nigeria’s 36 states, the FCT’s budget must be approved by the National Assembly because the territory is administered directly by the federal government through the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

As a result, the president transmits the annual budget to the National Assembly for approval.

Leading the debate on the general principles of the bill, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC Ekiti), said the budget is expected to consolidate ongoing projects in the Federal Capital Territory and boost the development of public infrastructure.

Mr Bamidele noted that the budget would also address infrastructure development, environmental and waste management challenges, and the development of satellite towns.

He urged his colleagues to support the passage of the bill, noting that it was in the interest of residents of the nation’s capital territory.

Debate

The majority of senators supported it when it was put to a vote.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, said the budget was well structured, noting that it prioritises key sectors such as road infrastructure, education and environmental management.

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Mr Jibrin, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, also commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for the ongoing infrastructural development in Abuja.

However, Adetokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos Central), said lawmakers needed to carefully study the detailed breakdown of the proposal.

Mr Abiru, who chairs the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, also noted that lawmakers should examine the budget’s revenue sources.

Responding, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said Mr Wike and the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly President Tinubu, should be commended for the infrastructural development in Abuja.

He added that the development contributed to the party’s victory in the recent FCT Area Council elections, where the APC won five of the six area councils.

Mr Akpabio thereafter put the bill to a voice vote, and the majority of senators supported its passage for second reading.