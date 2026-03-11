Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved the payment of pensions owed to surviving retirees of the Abia State Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), from 2000 – 2010.

Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, the governor’s spokesperson, stated this in a statement issued on 5 March.

Mr Ukoha stated that the governor’s approval is “a swift and compassionate response to a humanitarian appeal made by the affected retirees under the platform “Surviving Abia ADP Retirees 2000–2010.”

He said the retirees submitted their appeal through the Office of the Ombudsman/Public Complaints in collaboration with the Abia State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

“At the time the ADP was established, the employment was not pensionable. It was only in 2011 that the then Abia State Government made the ADP job pensionable.

“However, workers who served and retired between 2000 – 2010 were excluded from the new policy,” he stated.

Read the full statement below:

GOVERNOR OTTI APPROVES PAYMENT OF 10 YEARS ARREARS OF PENSIONS OWED SURVIVING RETIRED ABIA ADP STAFF, 2000 – 2010.

The Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has approved the payment of arrears of pensions owed surviving retirees, Abia State Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), from 2000 – 2010.

The approval is a swift and compassionate response to a humanitarian appeal made by the affected retirees under the platform “Surviving Abia ADP Retirees 2000–2010.”

Their appeal was submitted through the Office of the Ombudsman/Public Complaints in collaboration with the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

At the time the ADP was established, the employment was not pensionable. It was only in 2011 that the then Abia State Government made the ADP job pensionable. However, workers who served and retired between 2000 – 2010 were excluded from the new policy.

Following reports that Gov. Otti’s administration had cleared a decade-long backlog of pension arrears owed to Abia pensioners and restored regular payment of pensions at the same time, promptly paying salaries of the active State workforce, the affected surviving ADP retirees approached the Governor with a passionate appeal for redress.

Governor Alex Otti’s compassionate consideration and approval of the appeal of the senior citizens is a demonstration of his commitment to the welfare of senior citizens and retirees and to address the long-standing omission and provide relief to the surviving retirees who had survived untold hardship like every other Abia pensioner before the emergence of Governor Otti.

Recall that Governor Alex Otti, OFR, has continued to pay decades of debts and arrears of commitments incurred by previous administrations.

Among the arrears already settled are:

1. 32 months salary arrears owed workers of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic (formerly Abia Polytechnic);

2. Arrears of salaries owed disengaged staff of Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic (Formerly Abia State Polytechnic)

3. 26 months salary arrears owed staff of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH).

4. 11 months salary arrears owed staff of Abia State University;

5. 36 months salary arrears owed staff of Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu (ASCETA);

6. Several months of salary arrears owed to the staff of the Abia State Health Management Board, including primary schools teachers and secondary education management board among other workers’ related debts;

The move further underscores Governor Otti administration’s commitment to righting the wrongs and long-standing injustice done to the retired and active workforce, and to improve their welfare.

This compassionate approval is a practical demonstration of Governor Otti’s belief that governance must be about the welfare of the people.

Signed: UKOHA NJOKU UKOHA

Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Governor of Abia State.

March 5th, 2026