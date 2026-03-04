The management team of Zenith Bank Plc on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, at the Oke Mosan Government House, where it commended his administration for what it described as unprecedented transformation across the state.

The delegation was led by the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Adaorah Umeoji, and included Executive Director, Akin Ogunranti; Assistant General Manager/Zonal Head Southwest 3, Mrs. Joke Akinosi; and .Afolake Ogunfowora

Speaking during the meeting, Ms Umeoji applauded Governor Abiodun’s strides in infrastructure and economic development, noting that the visible improvements, particularly in road infrastructure, reflect purposeful governance.

“I enjoyed the drive down here greatly. It is on a smooth road. This is a testimony that the Governor is working. Thank you for what you are doing for the people of Ogun State,” she said.

She explained that the visit was aimed at exploring further collaboration with the state government, building on a banking relationship that spans over two decades.

“We are looking for areas of collaboration. We are seeking ways of partnering with the state to impact the lives of the people. Ogun State is very dear to our hearts at Zenith Bank, and we are optimistic that this meeting will open a new chapter in our relationship,” she added.

Also speaking, Mr Ogunranti described the engagement as a long-awaited opportunity to deepen ties with the state government. In a post-meeting interview, he described Ogun as receptive and accommodating for business, attributing the influx of factories by many of the bank’s customers to the administration’s heavy investment in infrastructure.

He commended the state government for its partnership over the years and pledged the bank’s continued support.

“We appreciate the government for the partnership we have had over the years and look forward to other areas where we can support the state in achieving its goals and aspirations. We will support the great strides that the governor is making and the laudable projects he has undertaken to ensure that citizens enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the bank’s willingness to expand its relationship with the state. He noted that Zenith Bank had maintained a longstanding partnership with Ogun and affirmed his administration’s openness to mutually beneficial collaborations.

The governor called for the establishment of a joint team comprising representatives of the bank and the state government to work out modalities for seamless and rewarding engagement.

Highlighting Ogun State’s strategic advantages, Mr Abiodun pointed to its proximity to Lagos, abundant natural resources, expanding infrastructure, and its position as Nigeria’s industrial hub. He disclosed that the state now boasts an airport, newly discovered oil deposits, and two proposed dry ports, alongside over 1,600 kilometers of completed and ongoing road projects.

He added that his administration’s development blueprint, anchored on the ISEYA pillars, has positioned Ogun as a leading state in education, ease of doing business, and housing delivery, with about 7,000 housing units constructed in the past six years.

Top government officials present at the meeting included the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Oluwatoyin Taiwo; the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Dapo Okubadejo; the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adebola Sofela; and the Special Adviser to the Governor, Seye Ogunleye.