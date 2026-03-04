Governor Uba Sani has warned that his administration has zero tolerance for conducts that will breach peace and security in Kaduna State because the polity is a diverse and delicate one.

He said that his administration can tolerate criticisms from the opposition but will not condone situations where the opposition spread falsehood in order to foment crisis.

The governor who spoke while hosting heads of security agencies for Iftar, the Muslim breaking of Ramadan fast at dusk at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, pointed out that freedom of speech is not a license to spread fake news that will lead to loss of lives and property.

‘’Some people just sit down in the comfort of the their homes and start spreading rumour through the social media. People should not hide under freedom of speech to cause trouble. We will not accept that in Kaduna State.

‘’We will deal with conflict merchants who want to disrupt the present peace in Kaduna State in the name of politics, within the ambit of the law ’’ the governor further warned.

According to him, Kaduna State is home to all tribes and religions because the people are hospitable and accommodating and Government will strive to preserve this harmony.

Governor Uba Sani told the security chiefs that political campaigns will begin soon because primaries will start in April and end in May, according to the timetable that was released by INEC.

He reminded the heads of security organisations that politicians who lose out in the contests will try to play the victim, by dishing out all sorts of falsehoods to cause confusion, advising them to be vigilant.

The governor also called for synergy between security agencies and local government chairmen as well as traditional and religious leaders at the grassroots, in order to deepen intelligence gathering.

He commended their focus, commitment and cooperation with his administration, reiterating that Kaduna State has not recorded any ethno-religious crisis since he assumed office .

Mr Uba Sani said that although Kaduna State is relatively peaceful, his doors are always open on how to further improve the security challenges of banditry and kidnapping.