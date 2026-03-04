President Bola Tinubu has directed Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo to suspend the cashless payment system recently introduced by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Mr Keyamo announced the president’s directive while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the Federal Executive Council, which held at the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Mr Keyamo said the president directed him to “go back to the drawing board, suspend the present system and perfect a system that will work perfectly without putting unnecessary pressure on citizens.”

He said the president directed that a decision should be taken quickly “even if it means involving the private sector.”

“There will be a hybrid system for now whereby those who already possess cards will be allowed to use it while those who prefer cash will be allowed to do so.

“Private sector participants will come in to help us devise means to ensure cashless collection” the minister said.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the FAAN cashless system commenced at the Lagos and Abuja airports this week but has led to long queues and delays for travellers going to the airport.

Mr Keyamo said the president’s decision is to remove gridlock and not because “he is unhappy with the cashless system.”

“Further briefing will be made after conferring with FAAN,” he said.