Arla Foods, a global leader in dairy products and producers of Dano Milk, proudly unveils Cool Cow Yoghurt, Arla’s first locally produced yoghurt in Nigeria, following the recent commissioning of its state-of-the-art yoghurt facility in Kaduna state. Cool Cow Yoghurt is here to shake up the yoghurt aisle with a smooth, refreshing taste and the natural goodness only fresh milk can deliver.

Made with 100% fresh milk sourced from the Arla-Dano Farm in Kaduna, Cool Cow Yoghurt brings creamy, naturally nourishing dairy to Nigerian families who want great taste without compromise. It’s available in two variants; Sweetened and Unsweetened and comes in convenient 300 ml and 470 ml bottles to suit every occasion. With live cultures and the wholesome benefits of dairy, Cool Cow Yoghurt is a delicious choice that supports good gut health as part of a balanced diet.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Cool Cow Yoghurt to Nigeria,” said Ifunanya Obiakor, Head of Marketing, Arla Foods Nigeria. “This launch is a big step in our journey to make high-quality, locally produced dairy more accessible. Cool Cow Yoghurt embodies our belief in the goodness of dairy, quality, made fresh, and crafted to nourish. It’s tasty, it’s wholesome, and it’s made right here in Nigeria.”

The introduction of Cool Cow Yoghurt builds on Arla’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria: strengthening the local dairy value chain, supporting food security, and delivering nutritious products that fit everyday life. With trusted farmer-owned heritage and a focus on sustainable growth, Arla is making it easier than ever for families to enjoy the natural benefits of dairy.

Watch out for Cool Cow Yoghurt in a store near you. For more information about this product and Arla Foods’ work in Nigeria, visit website

About Arla Foods

Arla Foods is a global, farmer-owned dairy cooperative committed to making natural, high-quality dairy available to consumers around the world. In Nigeria, Arla is known largely for the Dano brand and investing in local production, nutrition, and sustainability delivering safe, nourishing products while supporting community development and a stronger dairy value chain.