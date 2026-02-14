The remains of late Senator Okey Ezea were laid to rest on Friday, 13 February at the Itchi Community, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of the Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, received Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and other national leaders, leading entrepreneurs, eminent persons and sympathisers into the Itchi Community for the late senator’s burial.

Mr Ukwueze said with the passing of Senator Ezea, “a large part of us as a people died”.

He described the late senator as a man who combined the twin character of a lion and a lamb at the same time, and that he devoted his entire life to the defence of his people.

“He was fearless, forthright, bold and audible at every occasion to speak his mind, not minding the circumstances that surrounded him per time. Yet, that would not deter him from displaying that feature of a lamb who cared and catered for those around him,” the council chairman stated.

Mr Ukwueze, on behalf of the government and the people of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, sent condolences to the family of the late senator and prayed that the Almighty God grant them the fortitude and grace to bear the profound and irreparable loss.

“May the soul of Distinguished Senator Okey Ezea find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord. Amen.”

The council chairman thanked Governor Mbah, the National Burial Committee, led by Senator Victor Umeh, and all other individuals and groups whose contributions and support ensured the dignity and success of the burial process.

Mr Ezea was elected a senator in 2023 under the platform of the Labour Party. He was born on 11 August 1963. The senator died on 18 November 2025 after a “brief illness”. He was 62.