Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Omenuko Bridge and the 30-kilometre Abam-Ndiokereke-Arochukwu Road in Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr Otti said that the bridge and the road would enhance the rural economy for several other communities within and beyond the immediate boundaries of Abia.

He said: “The newly constructed bridge over Igwu River, popularly called Omenuko Bridge, stands as a testament to the resolute determination of our administration to address decades of neglect.

“It also represents the resolve of our administration to set a new governance standard, and build infrastructure that empowers communities and enables prosperity for all.”

He said that the timely delivery of the 30-kilometre stretch of the road traversing several clans in Abam and Arochukwu showed what his administration was truly capable of.

He offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones over the years owing to the structural weakness of the 70-year-old Omenuko Bridge.

Mr Otti said that the dilapidated infrastructure in the area had contributed greatly to severe perennial harvest losses due to a lack of means to move their produce to the urban markets.

He said that years of poor road infrastructure disrupted the education sector in Abam and neighbouring communities, denying many young people access to quality schooling, teachers and opportunities.

According to the governor, the neglect was not limited to Abam but also affected communities in Ohafia, Arochukwu, Ihechiowa and Isu, where the collapse of road infrastructure led to economic losses.

He said the newly inaugurated road and the bridge will change the fortunes of the communities in the area.“And there is still more to come,” the governor added.

‘Dawn of a new era’

In his remark, the Chairperson of the Occasion, Agwu Agwu described the inauguration of the road and bridge as the “dawn of a new era” in the socio-economic lives of the people.

Mr Agwu informed Governor Otti that the old, dilapidated bridge was originally constructed by the British colonial government to connect the old Bende to the state capital.

“Sadly, the bridge remained in a very deplorable condition under successive governments at various levels until your timely intervention,” he said.

He appealed to the state government to rehabilitate the neglected Rubber Estates at Ndioji and Amaike, Abam.

In separate goodwill messages, the lawmaker representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Ibe Osonwa, and the Majority Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly, Uchenna Okoro, thanked Mr Otti for the gesture.

They promised their support for the rebuilding agenda of the present administration and urged sustained efforts in driving even development in the state.

Speaking, James Ume, who hails from Abam, commended the state government’s infrastructural transformation initiatives taking place across Abia.

Mr Ume said during elections, the votes and election results gotten from the area were taken to the collation centre through another local government because of the bad road.

“My people said that there’s something called an Expression of Interest Form and that they will buy that one for you.

“They said I should tell you that they will give you a seed money of N500 million,” he said.

In his remark, the former Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Kalu, said that the people of Abam had heaved a sigh of relief with the completed projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Governor Otti announced Mr Kalu’s appointment as the president of the Abia Leadership Academy.