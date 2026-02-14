Switch Advisory, a leading public sector advisory firm, has delivered a high-level Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Appreciation Workshop for members of the Katsina State Executive Council at the Government House, Katsina.

The workshop commenced with the arrival of the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, who formally declared the event open and welcomed members of the Executive Council and invited participants.

In his opening remarks, Governor Radda emphasised the importance of coordination, leadership and structured engagement in strengthening governance processes within the State.

The governor stated that his administration is focused on strengthening Katsina State’s PPP framework to improve the planning and execution of development projects. He noted that effective PPP arrangements would enhance private sector participation and investment, particularly in priority sectors, while supporting sustainable development outcomes. He further encouraged collaboration among relevant institutions to ensure that PPP processes are well coordinated and effectively implemented.

The one-day workshop was designed and facilitated by Switch Advisory, in collaboration with the Katsina Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), as part of the State’s ongoing reforms under the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme.

The first facilitation session, titled “Understanding Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), Their Relevance in State Development, and Executive Leadership and Oversight in PPPs,” was delivered by Chinonso Aluma, Head of Operations at Switch Advisory. The session strengthened executive-level understanding of PPPs as structured, long-term, performance-based arrangements for delivering public infrastructure and services, with emphasis on governance, strategic alignment and value for money.

Participants were guided through the PPP project lifecycle, highlighting the importance of sound project identification, preparation and structuring in achieving effective outcomes. The session also examined PPP frameworks, key success factors and common risks, reinforcing the role of informed executive leadership and disciplined decision-making in aligning PPP projects with state development priorities and fiscal realities.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Switch Advisory, Mr Folahan Johnson, also commended the Katsina State Government for creating an enabling environment for PPP projects to thrive. He urged other states to toe the same path of development, particularly in priority sectors.

The workshop concluded with an interactive session and closing remarks, marking a significant step towards strengthening Katsina State’s capacity to deliver well-governed, sustainable and bankable PPP projects.