Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, has been elected Chairperson of the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), marking a significant milestone for Nigeria’s leadership in global agricultural governance.

In a statement posted on his official X page on Thursday, the minister described his emergence as a solemn responsibility to the millions of rural people globally.

“With humility, I accept the honour to serve as Chairperson of the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) @IFAD. This is a solemn responsibility to the millions of rural people whose lives are shaped by our decisions,” he said.

He appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to agricultural transformation and food security, which continue to elevate Nigeria’s role in global development.

Mr Kyari emerged as chair at the 49th Session of the IFAD Governing Council held on Tuesday in Rome, Italy. He previously served as Vice Chair of the council, which is the apex decision-making body of the organisation.

The minister will serve for two years, and he was elected to the post by over 580 delegates from across at least 120 countries.

Established in 1977, IFAD is a specialised agency of the United Nations and an international financial institution. It focuses on eradicating rural poverty and strengthening food systems through targeted investments and partnerships across developing countries.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr Kyari said: “I accept this responsibility with humility and a deep sense of duty. I pledge to discharge this mandate with fairness, inclusiveness, and strategic foresight, while fostering consensus and upholding the integrity and credibility of IFAD.”

He noted that his election reflects Nigeria’s strengthened global standing under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda prioritises food security, agricultural transformation and domestic reforms.

The minister also acknowledged the support of the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Permanent Secretary, Marcus Ogunbiyi, and staff of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Mr Kyari said his appointment demonstrates the confidence of IFAD member states in Africa’s leadership at a time of mounting global challenges, including climate change, economic volatility, conflicts and demographic shifts.

He reaffirmed his commitment to keeping IFAD policy-driven and impact-focused, working with member states to advance rural transformation and strengthen global food security.

Shrinking Lake Chad

Following his election as IFAD chair, Mr Kyari spoke at the IFAD Leaders’ Dialogue about the Lake Chad crisis and what it truly means for millions of families across the Sahel and Central Africa.

“Lake Chad has shrunk by almost 90%. Behind that number are real people, farmers, fishermen, women and young people, whose livelihoods are disappearing and whose communities are becoming more vulnerable to poverty and insecurity,” he said.

The minister stressed that they cannot keep studying the crisis without acting, stating that what Lake Chad needs now is real commitment: coordinated efforts, proper funding, and practical solutions that restore hope and stability to the region.

“Investing in Lake Chad is not just about water, it is about food security, climate resilience, and peace for millions of people. Nigeria is ready to work with IFAD and our global partners to turn commitments into action,” the minister explained.