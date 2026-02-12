The Jigawa State Government has invested a total of N8.1 billion in scholarship support in the 2025 fiscal year, covering nearly 35,000 students across local and international institutions, as part of its sustained commitment to education and human capital development. Governor Umar Namadi disclosed this on Thursday during the launch of the Danmodi Students Care 2026 Mega Programme, held under the administration’s inclusive human development agenda.

Speaking at the event, the governor described the Danmodi Students Care Initiative as one of the most remarkable and impactful programmes of his administration, saying that it has continued to evolve as a transformative, comprehensive, and landmark intervention aimed at empowering students from diverse backgrounds and across all levels of education, including Almajiri in traditional Qur’anic schools.

“I am highly delighted that the initiative has always prioritised inclusivity, respect, and dignity, consistently working to restore hope and secure a brighter future for our youth. Most importantly, it exemplifies our administration’s consistent commitment to education and student welfare, ensuring that every child receives the support they need to thrive and that no child is left behind,” the governor said.

Governor Namadi reiterated that investing in people—particularly education—remains a core pillar of his 12-Point Agenda for Greater Jigawa, stressing that the youth of the state represent its pride, strength, and hope for long-term prosperity.

He emphasised that his administration’s policies are deliberately structured to ensure inclusivity, dignity, and equal opportunity, with a special focus on women, the differently-abled, and out-of-school children.

“We have consistently demonstrated this commitment through comprehensive initiatives, particularly those designed to empower youth and women by providing essential resources and opportunities for meaningful participation in our state’s development,” the governor said.

Highlighting the scale of government commitment, the governor revealed that the N8.1 billion scholarship investment in 2025 includes support for over 230 Jigawa students studying at prestigious foreign universities, particularly in medical and engineering disciplines, in addition to thousands enrolled in tertiary institutions within Nigeria.

“Today, we stand at the crossroads of opportunity and progress, for which we remain ever committed to supporting and nurturing our youth to achieve their dreams. To illustrate our commitment, in the 2025 Fiscal Year alone, we invested nearly N8.1 billion in scholarships for both domestic and international students, covering almost 35,000 students, which includes more than 230 students studying at prestigious foreign universities, with a focus on medical and engineering programs.”

As part of the 2026 Danmodi Students Care Mega Programme, the governor announced the rollout of a comprehensive package of student empowerment interventions, including:

●Distribution of educational materials and school uniforms to 25,000 out-of-school children;

● Provision of 300 bicycles and wheelchairs to secondary school students and children with disabilities to enhance access and mobility;

●Distribution of 100 laptops to Jigawa students at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, and the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna; and

● Empowerment of 2,500 Almajiri and 287 Qur’anic school teachers, reinforcing the state’s inclusive education policy.

Mr Namadi urged beneficiaries to maximise the opportunities provided and called on all stakeholders to sustain collaboration in uplifting education standards across the state, emphasising that no child must be left behind.

The governor commended the Danmodi Students Care Office for its consistency and innovation, encouraging it to sustain its momentum in advancing the vision of a Greater Jigawa anchored on education, inclusion, and human development.

Earlier in his remarks, the senior special assistant to the governor on students’ affairs, Muhammad Salisu Seeker, stated that within just two and a half years, the Danmodi Students Care Programme has become a household name across Jigawa State, directly benefiting over 250,000 students.

He disclosed that the initiative has facilitated admissions for over 15,000 students into universities and 40,000 into colleges of education, polytechnics, and monotechnics, while also combating school dropout through the distribution of 55,000 school uniforms, 55,000 school bags, and 200,000 exercise books.