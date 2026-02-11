Valentine’s Day, at its heart, is about connection. It’s about two people choosing each other through first dates, shared dreams, and the everyday moments that quietly build a life together.

This Valentine’s Day, PalmPay is shining a light on those meaningful connections with #LoveWithPalmPay, a campaign that celebrates how simple money moments can bring couples closer.

From 9 February to 21 February, PalmPay is inviting users to share 30–60 second real-life stories, either solo or as duets, showing how PalmPay helped them support, stay connected, or grow together with someone they love. The campaign runs across Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.

Over the two weeks, eight couples will be rewarded with ₦100,000 each, for winners per week, bringing the total prize pool to ₦800,000.

Love doesn’t stand still, and neither do relationships. What starts as dating often grows into shared goals, commitment, and building a future together. From an inclusive perspective, parenthood is also a celebration of partnership. Beyond daily responsibilities and sacrifices, Valentine’s Day offers parents a moment to pause, reconnect, and remember the romance that started it all.

How to Win

To stand a chance to win, entries should:

● Share an authentic love story about your partner

● Clearly show or reference PalmPay in use (transfers, savings, or other in-app actions)

● Be creative and emotionally engaging

● Be posted within the campaign period (February 9th–21st)

● Use the campaign hashtag #LoveWithPalmPay

● Be shared on any of PalmPay’s social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), or TikTok

At every stage, whether it’s sending support right on time, saving together for something important, or managing shared responsibilities, PalmPay remains part of the small, everyday actions that strengthen relationships.

This Valentine’s season, PalmPay is celebrating love as it truly is evolving, intentional, and built on shared moments. Real stories. Real connections. And the everyday money moments that truly #LoveWithPalmPay.