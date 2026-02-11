Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State on Tuesday visited the Abuja office of Qatar Charity, where he was warmly received by the Country Director, Shaikh Assem Abu Al-Shaer. The visit served as a strategic engagement to solidify a partnership that has significantly improved the quality of life for Jigawa residents over the last two years.

In a statement released via his official Facebook page, Governor Namadi highlighted the tangible outcomes of this international cooperation. He stated:

“Through this collaboration, many communities in Jigawa State have benefited from housing projects, mosques, Islamic schools, boreholes, solar-powered water systems, and empowerment items like tricycles, motorcycles, and grinding machines.”

Acknowledging the foundation’s role in the state’s rural transformation, the Governor stated that his administration is committed to stewardship and the long-term maintenance of these assets.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Jigawa State, I express my deep appreciation for this consistent support. I made it clear that every project brought into our communities will be used as intended, cared for properly, and sustained over time so the benefits last.”

The collaboration between the Jigawa State Government and Qatari humanitarian organisations, particularly Qatar Charity, is part of a broader effort to address infrastructure gaps and poverty in Northern Nigeria.

The Qatari humanitarian gesture in Jigawa targets the destitutes and unemployed youth, moving communities away from aid dependency toward self-sufficiency.

The foundation often targets widows, orphans, and those displaced by the devastating floods that have historically affected Jigawa, providing them with permanent, modern brick structures.

This partnership is a cornerstone of Governor Namadi’s 12-point agenda, which prioritises social security and human capital development.